When Dublin came close, Declan and Gooch starred for Kerry and an All-Ireland semi-final cracker

IS THERE AN underappreciated Dublin-Kerry football clash, one that flies under the radar?

Alan Brogan in action against Marc Ó Sé

On this week’s episode of Warriors, the GAA podcast for The42 members, we went back 13 years to an All-Ireland senior football semi-final and wondered is it a game that does not get the acclaim it deserves?

Maurice’s sideline in 2001, the startled earwigs of 2009, Cluxton’s free in 2011, Kevin McManamon’s goal in 2013 and a couple of classics from 2016 and 2019 ensure there has been a rich catalogue of games built up between the counties over the last two decades.

But we make the case for the merits of the 2007 clash when Kerry won out 1-15 to 0-16 in a pulsating finale over Dublin to set up a decider with Cork where they would go on to retain the Sam Maguire.

Fintan O’Toole and Kevin O’Brien look at how the attacking genius of Colm Cooper and Declan O’Sullivan was key at that time, compare the different culture in Dublin football then and the scale of the personnel change before they started to make the Sam Maguire breakthrough.

Kerry's Colm Cooper goes up against Dublin's Paul Griffin

We reflect on the impact of the Ó Sé brothers, 2007 the one year where all three won All-Star awards, ask is Pat O’Shea an under-rated manager and assess Pillar Caffrey’s influence on Dublin football after nearly taking down the All-Ireland champions in this game.

Ciaran Whelan and Darragh Ó Sé challenge together for a kickout Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Check out this week’s episode of Warriors which is available to members of The42 and let us know your suggestions for future episodes on Twitter at @Warriors_GAA or email sport@the42.ie.