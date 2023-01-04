Advertisement
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Dessie Farrell and Jack O'Connor after last year's All-Ireland semi-final.
# Starting Sides
Dublin and Kerry name teams ahead of 2023 football openers tonight
Dublin are away to Wicklow and Kerry travel to face Cork.
7 minutes ago

DESSIE FARRELL AND Jack O’Connor have named their respective sides ahead of the seasonal openers for Dublin and Kerry tonight.

Dublin travel to Baltinglass to face Wicklow in the O’Byrne Cup at 8pm, while Kerry are away in Páirc Uí Rinn against Cork in the McGrath Cup at 7pm.

More to follow…

Fintan O'Toole
