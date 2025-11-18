All-Ireland champions v holders in LGFA league opener as final returns to Parnell Park

KERRY WILL OPEN their Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 title defence with a trip to All-Ireland champions Dublin.

And the final returns to Parnell Park in 2026, having recently been staged in Croke Park.

Dublin and Kerry — the winners of the last three All-Ireland titles — renew their rivalry in the capital on Saturday, 24 January 2026, with the TG4 cameras present for the 2.45pm throw-in.

The following day, the last two beaten All-Ireland finalists lock horns in Meath and Galway. The Tribe are back in the top-flight after winning Division 2 last year, with Cork also immediately bouncing back. The Rebels make their return with a home game against Kildare, while last year’s Division 1 finalists Armagh also host Waterford on opening weekend.

Round two features a repeat of the 2025 All-Ireland final, as Meath welcome Dublin. It’s set to be part of a Bank Holiday Monday provincial derby double-header live on TG4, with Kerry and Waterford also going head to head.

The top two teams in Division 1 progress straight to the final at Parnell Park on Saturday, 11 April, a double bill with the Division 2 decider. 2019 was the last time the finals were held in Donnycarney.

The Division 3 and 4 finals are scheduled for Sunday 12 April, with Division 4 the only league to have semi-finals.

Several other Division 1 games are set for live coverage on TG4: Waterford v Dublin (Saturday 7 February, 4.45pm), Galway v Armagh (Saturday 21 February, 4.15pm) and Kildare v Meath (Saturday 28 February, 7.35pm). Other live TV games will be revealed in due course.