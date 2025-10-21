More Stories
Kerry's Paul Geaney and Joe O'Connor after the All-Ireland final. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FreeDates For Diary

Dublin, Kerry, and Tipperary finals televised live as part of this weekend's GAA club action

County finals in the spotlight around the country this weekend.
5.37pm, 21 Oct 2025

COUNTY SENIOR FINALS in Dublin, Kerry and Tipperary will all be televised live as part of a hectic few days of club championship action this weekend.

Saturday night’s Dublin senior hurling final sees reigning All-Ireland champions Na Fianna, bidding for their third county title in a row, face Lucan Sarsfields, with RTÉ covering it live.

Then on Sunday, TG4 have two games as they cover the county senior finals from the home of the respective All-Ireland champions. The Kerry senior football final is an all-club decider between Austin Stacks and Dingle.

Then the Tipperary senior hurling final involves reigning champions Loughmore-Castleiney and Nenagh Éire Óg.

There are also senior football deciders this weekend in Fermanagh (replay), Galway, Laois (replay), Mayo (replay), Armagh, Cork, Louth, Monghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo (replay), Tyrone and Westmeath.

The hurling showpieces come from Meath (replay), Down, Kilkenny, London, Wexford, and Westmeath (replay).

jake-morris-celebrates-with-the-liam-maccarthy-cup Nenagh Éire Óg and Tipperary player Jake Morris. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

paul-crummey-and-donal-flannery-at-full-time Lucan Sarsfields players Paul Crummey and Donal Flannery. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

*****

Saturday 25 October

Football…

Fermanagh senior football final replay

  • Derrygonnelly Harps v Erne Gaels Belleek, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 6.30pm.

Galway senior football final

  • Maigh Cuilinn v Salthill-Knocknacarra, Pearse Stadium, 7.30pm.

Laois senior football final replay

  • Portarlington v Courtwood, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 6.30pm.

Limerick senior football quarter-final

  • Fr Caseys v St Kieran’s, Athea, 3pm.

Mayo senior football final replay

  • Ballina v Westport, MacHale Park, Castlebar, 3pm.

Hurling…

Dublin senior hurling final

  • Lucan Sarsfields v Na Fianna, Parnell Park, 7.15pm - RTÉ 2.

Meath senior hurling final replay

  • Kiltale v Ratoath, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 3pm.

*****

Sunday 26 October

Football…

Armagh senior football final

  • Madden v Cullyhanna, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 3.30pm.

Cork senior football final

  • Nemo Rangers v St Finbarr’s, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.30pm.

Kerry senior football final

  • Austin Stacks v Dingle, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 1.45pm - TG4. 

Limerick senior football quarter-final

  • Mungret St Paul’s v Monaleen, Ballybrown, 2pm.

Louth senior football final

  • Naomh Mairtín v Newtown Blues, Integral GAA Grounds, Drogheda, 2.45pm.

Monaghan senior football final

  • Scotstown v Inniskeen, Clones, 2.30pm.

Offaly senior football final

  • Ferbane v Tullamore, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 3pm.

Related Reads
'Phenomenal' - The veterans still central to Cork and Limerick club hurling success
AFL factor in Kerry, Belfast hurling history, new Kildare champions celebrate

Roscommon senior football final

  • Pádraig Pearses v St Brigid’s, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 2pm.

Sligo senior football final replay

  • Coolera-Strandhill v Shamrock Gaels, Enniscrone/Kilglass, 3pm.

Tyrone senior football final

  • Trillick v Loughmacrory, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 4pm.

Waterford senior football semi-final

  • Rathgormack v Abbeyside-Ballinacourty, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 1.30pm.

Westmeath senior football final

  • The Downs v Coralstown-Kinnegad, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 3.15pm.

***

Hurling

Down senior hurling final

  • Ballygalget v Portaferry, Páirc Esler, Newry, 3.30pm.

Kilkenny senior hurling final

  • O’Loughlin Gaels v Ballyhale Shamrocks, UPMC Nowlan Park, 3pm.

London senior hurling final

  • Kilburn Gaels v St Gabriels, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1.30pm.

Tipperary senior hurling final

  • Loughmore-Castleiney v Nenagh Éire Óg, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3.45pm - TG4.

Wexford senior hurling final

  • St Martin’s v Rathnure, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 3.30pm.

*****

Monday 27 October

Westmeath senior hurling final replay

  • Castletown Geoghegan v Lough Lene Gaels, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.
Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie