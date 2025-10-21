Dublin, Kerry, and Tipperary finals televised live as part of this weekend's GAA club action

COUNTY SENIOR FINALS in Dublin, Kerry and Tipperary will all be televised live as part of a hectic few days of club championship action this weekend.

Saturday night’s Dublin senior hurling final sees reigning All-Ireland champions Na Fianna, bidding for their third county title in a row, face Lucan Sarsfields, with RTÉ covering it live.

Then on Sunday, TG4 have two games as they cover the county senior finals from the home of the respective All-Ireland champions. The Kerry senior football final is an all-club decider between Austin Stacks and Dingle.

Then the Tipperary senior hurling final involves reigning champions Loughmore-Castleiney and Nenagh Éire Óg.

There are also senior football deciders this weekend in Fermanagh (replay), Galway, Laois (replay), Mayo (replay), Armagh, Cork, Louth, Monghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo (replay), Tyrone and Westmeath.

The hurling showpieces come from Meath (replay), Down, Kilkenny, London, Wexford, and Westmeath (replay).

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday 25 October

Football…

Fermanagh senior football final replay

Derrygonnelly Harps v Erne Gaels Belleek, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 6.30pm.

Galway senior football final

Maigh Cuilinn v Salthill-Knocknacarra, Pearse Stadium, 7.30pm.

Laois senior football final replay

Portarlington v Courtwood, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 6.30pm.

Limerick senior football quarter-final

Fr Caseys v St Kieran’s, Athea, 3pm.

Mayo senior football final replay

Ballina v Westport, MacHale Park, Castlebar, 3pm.

Hurling…

Dublin senior hurling final

Lucan Sarsfields v Na Fianna, Parnell Park, 7.15pm - RTÉ 2.

Meath senior hurling final replay

Kiltale v Ratoath, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 3pm.

Sunday 26 October

Football…

Armagh senior football final

Madden v Cullyhanna, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 3.30pm.

Cork senior football final

Nemo Rangers v St Finbarr’s, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.30pm.

Kerry senior football final

Austin Stacks v Dingle, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 1.45pm - TG4.

Limerick senior football quarter-final

Mungret St Paul’s v Monaleen, Ballybrown, 2pm.

Louth senior football final

Naomh Mairtín v Newtown Blues, Integral GAA Grounds, Drogheda, 2.45pm.

Monaghan senior football final

Scotstown v Inniskeen, Clones, 2.30pm.

Offaly senior football final

Ferbane v Tullamore, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 3pm.

Roscommon senior football final

Pádraig Pearses v St Brigid’s, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 2pm.

Sligo senior football final replay

Coolera-Strandhill v Shamrock Gaels, Enniscrone/Kilglass, 3pm.

Tyrone senior football final

Trillick v Loughmacrory, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 4pm.

Waterford senior football semi-final

Rathgormack v Abbeyside-Ballinacourty, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 1.30pm.

Westmeath senior football final

The Downs v Coralstown-Kinnegad, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 3.15pm.

Hurling

Down senior hurling final

Ballygalget v Portaferry, Páirc Esler, Newry, 3.30pm.

Kilkenny senior hurling final

O’Loughlin Gaels v Ballyhale Shamrocks, UPMC Nowlan Park, 3pm.

London senior hurling final

Kilburn Gaels v St Gabriels, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1.30pm.

Tipperary senior hurling final

Loughmore-Castleiney v Nenagh Éire Óg, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3.45pm - TG4.

Wexford senior hurling final

St Martin’s v Rathnure, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 3.30pm.

Monday 27 October

Westmeath senior hurling final replay