Dublin, Kerry, and Tipperary finals televised live as part of this weekend's GAA club action

COUNTY SENIOR FINALS in Dublin, Kerry and Tipperary will all be televised live as part of a hectic few days of club championship action this weekend.
Saturday night’s Dublin senior hurling final sees reigning All-Ireland champions Na Fianna, bidding for their third county title in a row, face Lucan Sarsfields, with RTÉ covering it live.
Then on Sunday, TG4 have two games as they cover the county senior finals from the home of the respective All-Ireland champions. The Kerry senior football final is an all-club decider between Austin Stacks and Dingle.
Then the Tipperary senior hurling final involves reigning champions Loughmore-Castleiney and Nenagh Éire Óg.
There are also senior football deciders this weekend in Fermanagh (replay), Galway, Laois (replay), Mayo (replay), Armagh, Cork, Louth, Monghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo (replay), Tyrone and Westmeath.
The hurling showpieces come from Meath (replay), Down, Kilkenny, London, Wexford, and Westmeath (replay).
Nenagh Éire Óg and Tipperary player Jake Morris. Ryan Byrne / INPHO
Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
Lucan Sarsfields players Paul Crummey and Donal Flannery. James Lawlor / INPHO
James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
*****
Saturday 25 October
Football…
Fermanagh senior football final replay
Derrygonnelly Harps v Erne Gaels Belleek, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 6.30pm.
Galway senior football final
Maigh Cuilinn v Salthill-Knocknacarra, Pearse Stadium, 7.30pm.
Advertisement
Laois senior football final replay
Portarlington v Courtwood, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 6.30pm.
Limerick senior football quarter-final
Fr Caseys v St Kieran’s, Athea, 3pm.
Mayo senior football final replay
Ballina v Westport, MacHale Park, Castlebar, 3pm.
Hurling…
Dublin senior hurling final
Lucan Sarsfields v Na Fianna, Parnell Park, 7.15pm - RTÉ 2.
Meath senior hurling final replay
Kiltale v Ratoath, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 3pm.
*****
Sunday 26 October
Football…
Armagh senior football final
Madden v Cullyhanna, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 3.30pm.
Cork senior football final
Nemo Rangers v St Finbarr’s, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.30pm.
Kerry senior football final
Austin Stacks v Dingle, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 1.45pm - TG4.
Limerick senior football quarter-final
Mungret St Paul’s v Monaleen, Ballybrown, 2pm.
Louth senior football final
Naomh Mairtín v Newtown Blues, Integral GAA Grounds, Drogheda, 2.45pm.
Monaghan senior football final
Scotstown v Inniskeen, Clones, 2.30pm.
Offaly senior football final
Ferbane v Tullamore, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 3pm.
Roscommon senior football final
Pádraig Pearses v St Brigid’s, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 2pm.
Sligo senior football final replay
Coolera-Strandhill v Shamrock Gaels, Enniscrone/Kilglass, 3pm.
Tyrone senior football final
Trillick v Loughmacrory, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 4pm.
Waterford senior football semi-final
Rathgormack v Abbeyside-Ballinacourty, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 1.30pm.
Westmeath senior football final
The Downs v Coralstown-Kinnegad, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 3.15pm.
***
Hurling
Down senior hurling final
Ballygalget v Portaferry, Páirc Esler, Newry, 3.30pm.
Kilkenny senior hurling final
O’Loughlin Gaels v Ballyhale Shamrocks, UPMC Nowlan Park, 3pm.
London senior hurling final
Kilburn Gaels v St Gabriels, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1.30pm.
