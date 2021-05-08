Keoghan strikes 1-4 as Kilkenny see off 14-man Dublin to kick-off league with victory

Kilkenny 1-20

Dublin 0-18

MARTIN KEOGHAN’S TALLY of 1-4 helped Kilkenny begin their league campaign with a win after they had five point to spare over Dublin.

The sides were level in this Division 1 Group B tie after the second water break but Kilkenny powered home by shooting 1-4 without reply in the final quarter.

Keoghan was the star man in the Cats attack, firing in a goal with nine minutes to play that effectively put the tie to bed. TJ Reid clipped over 0-7 but was was held scoreless from play, while John Donnelly and James Bergin added a brace apiece.

Dublin lost Liam Rushe to a second yellow shortly thereafter and their challenge faded badly in the closing stages.

Kilkenny arrived into the game with some of their key men nursing knocks. Walter Walsh and Richie Hogan, both injured, were located in the stand helping out with the stats team.

Naturally enough given the lengthy lay-off it was a first-half riddled with errors. Dublin led the wide count 9-8, though there were plenty of moments of quality too.

Padraig Walsh broke forward from centre-back to slot over a couple of impressive scores from distance. Danny Sutcliffe showed his class with a brilliant catch and point near the sideline.

After missing a straightforward free, Reid landed a booming score against the breeze from just outside his own 45. Three scores on the trot left the Cats leading by 0-13 to 0-10 at the interval.

Rushe, operating at 6 kept new Cats skipper Mullen quiet and the young Ballyhale star was replaced by James Maher at half-time. It was Mullen’s first game for Kilkenny in 15 months and Brian Cody will be keen to ease the 2019 Young Hurler of the Year back into high-level action ahead of the Leinster championship.

Martin Keoghan brought his tally to three points and a brace of Reid frees pushed Kilkenny four clear. Burke sent over two frees and then Sutcliffe split the posts with another excellent effort to reduce the gap to one.

Substitute Cian Boland went on one of his trademark runs and brought Dublin level on the stroke of the water break.

Keoghan brought his tally to 1-4 after barrelling through for a goal in the 61st minute.

Minutes later Rushe was dismissed for a second yellow after a heavy challenge on Conor Browne and Reid sent over the free to extend the lead to five.

David Treacy arrived off the bench and popped over a brace of frees for Dublin but their failure to score from play after the 53rd minute ultimately cost them.

Scorers for Kilkenny: Martin Keoghan 1-4, TJ Reid 0-7 (0-6f, 0-1 65), James Bergin, John Donnelly and Padraig Walsh 0-2 each, Darragh Corcoran , Cillian Buckley and Alan Murphy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dublin: Donal Burke 0-7 (0-4f, 0-1 65), Chris Crummey 0-3, Danny Sutcliffe and David Treacy (0-2f) 0-2 each, Eamonn Dillon, David Keogh and Cian Boland 0-1 each.

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Ciaran Wallace (Erins Own)

3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)

4. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

5. Darragh Corcoran (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

6. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)

7. Conor Browne (James Stephens)

8. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)

9. Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge)

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

11. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

12. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)

13. James Bergin (Conahy Shamrocks)

14. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Subs

22. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks) for Leahy (11)

24. James Maher (St Leachtain) for Mullen (ht)

20. Michael Carey (Young Irelands) for Buckley (55)

25. Alan Murphy (Glenmore) for Bergin (59)

Dublin

1. Seán Brennan (Cuala)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)

3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

18. Andrew Dunphy (St Brigid’s)

7. Seán Moran (Cuala)

6. Liam Rushe (Na Fianna)

5. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille)

8. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s)

9. James Madden (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)

10. Danny Sutcliffe (St Judes)

11. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

12. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)

13. Donal Burke (Na Fianna)

14. Eamonn Dillon (Naomh Fionbarra)

15. David Keogh (Thomas Davis)

Subs

20. Rian McBride (St Vincent’s) for Moran (41)

22. Cian Boland (St Oliver Plunkett ER) for Keogh (45)

23. Cian O’Sullivan (St Brigid’s) for Burke (60)

19. Jake Malone (Cuala) for Burke (63)

17. Paul O’Dea (Na Fianna) for Madden (70)

25. David Treaty (Cuala) for Hayes (71)

24. Oisin O’Rorke (Kilmacud Crokes) for Dillon (72)