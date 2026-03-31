How have All-Ireland champions Dublin ended up being relegated?

AFTER A SUNDAY of drama and twists and turns, Dublin have been relegated from Division 1 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

Kildare go with them, but the All-Ireland senior champions will command the headlines.

Last relegated in 2010, Paul Casey and Derek Murray’s side fall to Division 2 for 2027.

“Ultimately you get from the whole National League what you deserve,” was Casey’s summation after they beat finalists Cork, but results elsewhere consigned them to the drop.

“The results didn’t go our way, but that’s all for next year and we’re fully focused on the Leinster championship in five weeks’ time.”

The Dubs quickly bounced back 16 years ago: beaten All-Ireland finalists in 2009, they were relegated in the spring of 2010 but went on to lift the Brendan Martin Cup for the first time later that season. And the following year, they secured an immediate return to the league top flight with the 2011 Division 2 crown.

Defending All-Ireland champions being relegated is a rather rare occurrence, however.

In the men’s game, the Clare hurlers dropped from Division 1A last spring after lifting the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2024, but there isn’t a huge history of it outside of that recent example.

While not as quick-fire, Dublin’s men’s football team were relegated in 2022, having won Sam Maguire in December 2020. Ger Brennan’s side were downgraded once again in recent weeks, with both capital senior football teams operating in Division 2 next year. It’s a similar story in Kildare; their women’s team returning to the second tier having won it in 2024, and the men dropping to Division 3.

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- Player turnover -

The league has never been a priority for the Dublin ladies, who have won just two Division 1 titles in their history: 2018 and 2021. In sharp contrast to that is their championship record of six Brendan Martin Cup titles in the past decade.

They generally use the league as a breeding ground for new players, with more experienced faces returning as championship nears.

That was no different this year, with the likes of Carla Rowe and Leah Caffrey restored in the latter stages.

Carla Rowe lifting the All-Ireland as captain last year. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

But they fell short of securing the necessary results this time around.

The turnover has been striking. Of the 20 players used in last August’s All-Ireland final win over Meath, eight didn’t feature in the league. Hannah Tyrrell and Nicole Owens have retired, Sinéad Goldrick and Eilish O’Dowd are presumably committed to AFLW, and there have been no on-field sightings of Martha Byrne, Jess Tobin, Aoife Kane or Chloe Darby.

In their absence came experimentation, and young talents like Hannah McGinnis, Rachel Hartnett and Annabelle Timothy have stepped up.

- Injuries -

Injuries have also played their part, with Lauren Magee the standout absentee as she continues her recovery from an ACL injury sustained last summer.

As with Tyrrell, Owens, Goldrick and Byrne, her experience and know-how has been missed. Any team would struggle with that void – never mind the fact that they are all multi All-Ireland winners and All-Stars.

The usual knocks and niggles will have hampered them through the spring, as is the case everywhere, but those combined with player turnover will have been a real headache.

Relegation aside, Casey is taking the positives, though.

“Delighted with a couple of performances towards the end of the National League,” said the co-manager.

“We definitely saw the experienced players coming back in and adding something. We got to see lots of players get lots of game time over the course of the seven games. Hopefully now they can bring some of that form into the championship.”

- Poor scoring -

Dublin finished with the lowest points scored, the most conceded, and worst scoring difference in Division 1. (Goals and points are all combined on the table.)

Back to Casey’s earlier point: ultimately, you get what you deserve.

Their points difference of -22 was 10 below bottom side Kildare, while they scored the fewest points across the division in 85. Goals aside, they failed to break the 10-point barrier in five of their seven games.

The loss of Tyrrell is glaring here, as the 2025 Player of the Year accounted for a whopping 6-28 in last year’s All-Ireland series alone.

Dublin rattled the net in all but two fixtures, but keeping the scoreboard ticking over with points is paramount.

Huge loss: Hannah Tyrrell with goalkeeper Abby Shiels. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

They also conceded the most points in 107 – just one more than Kildare, Meath and Kerry. They gave up a goal in every game, and that total of 12 could have been greater but for some stunning Abby Shiels’ saves.

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The trial rules have played a factor across the board. It was widely expected Dublin would be suited to them, but perhaps it is taking them a little longer to get to grips with the changes.

- More level playing field -

The fact that only Waterford, along with finalists Cork and Galway, were safe from relegation on the final day encapsulates the level playing field.

A last-gasp Meath point ultimately relegated Dublin on head-to-head, with the rivals both finishing on seven points. Kildare were two adrift in the basement, with 2024 All-Ireland champions Kerry and Armagh also playing for safety on the final weekend.

The 2024 change to see two teams relegated, rather than one, has added more jeopardy in the top tier of ladies football, which feels wide open. It’s a cliché, but anyone really could beat anyone on any given day.

That Cork and Galway, who will contest the final in two weeks’ time, were both promoted from Division 2 last year further emphasises the point.

A recent trend of teams winning Division 2 and Division 1 back to back, could indeed continue. Meath (21-22), Kerry (22-23) and Armagh (23-24) have all done so, with the opportunity now open for Galway to join them.

A resurgent Cork side will relish the chance to stop them, eyeing revenge for last year’s Division 2 final defeat and their first national silverware since 2019.

As championship takes over for everyone else, Dublin’s All-Ireland defence is in sharp focus.