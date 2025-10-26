Daniel Mesfin and Eebbissee Addunyaa win Dublin marathon

US ATHLETE DANIEL MESFIN has won the men’s race of the Irish Life Dublin Marathon.

He finished in a time of 2:08.51, 18 seconds ahead of Manazot Siyum of Ethiopia. Samuel Tsegaye from Sweeden was third.

David McGlynn was the first Irish Athlete to finish. He crossed the line in sixth place, in a time of 2:11.01.

Eebbissee Addunyaa of Ethiopia won the women’s race in 2:26.28.

19-year-old Ava Crean was the first Irish woman to finish, in 2:34.11. Ann-Marie McGlynn was the second Irish woman to cross the line, in 2:36.24.

Ava Crean crosses the line. Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

The hotly contested national championship saw three Irish men go with the lead group in the early stages. Hiko Tonosa was joined by fellow DSD athlete Paul O’Donnell and Ryan Creech (Leevale AC) in the lead elite group.

Tonosa, who confirmed his participation late, sat at the back of the elite leading group taking shelter from the damp conditions and came through the halfway mark in 64 minutes.

With just over ten kilometres left to run David McGlynn moved up to eighth overall, coming through 30 kilometres in one hour, 32 minutes.

The 26-year-old made his marathon debut in Dublin last year clocking 2:15.26 on that occasion.

Tonosa, who was unable to finish the marathon event in last month’s World Championships in Tokyo in tough conditions, stepped aside in Dublin before the 35km mark.

David McGlynn took the national title and crossed the line in sixth position overall in a five-minute personal best.

David McGlynn. Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Creech was just one place behind, taking second place in the national championship race for the third time in 2:11.46.

O’Donnell was seventh overall and third in the national race with a 2:12.11 clocking.

Ann-Marie McGlynn (Strabane AC) was in the hunt for her third national title but was challenged by 19-year-old Crean from early in the race.

Ireland's David McGlynn was the first Irish Athlete to cross the finish line in the Dublin Marathon @rtenews #irishlifedublinmarathon pic.twitter.com/Q3ZkE5qNC9 — Eleanor Burnhill (@ElMcM) October 26, 2025

Crean stuck to Ann-Marie McGlynn like glue in the opening half, coming through the 21.1km split in 1:17.12 with the two-time national champion just once second behind.

By the 35km mark, Crean extended her lead, creating a 70-second gap to the defending champion and looked set to take the national title comfortably.

The Limerick native crossed the line in sixth place overall, running a nine-minute personal best.

Remarkable story at the Dublin Marathon where 19-year-old Ava Crean from Limerick takes the women's national title in 2:34:12, a 9-minute PB - 6th overall.



Crean had never run competitively before signing up for the Manchester Marathon in April - listing her target time as 3:30. pic.twitter.com/pG8Lgal3ZM — Cathal Dennehy (@Cathal_Dennehy) October 26, 2025

Ann-Marie McGlynn was roared home to eighth place in the women’s race, clocking 2:36.24 and was also the second Irish woman to cross the line.

Nichola Sheridan (Bohermeen AC) took bronze in 2:39.55 with Meghan Ryan (DSD AC) and Caitlyn Harvey (Roadrunners AC) close behind in tenth and 11th overall.

More to follow . . .