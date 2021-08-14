Membership : Access or Sign Up
Could you call how today is going to go?


Poll Results:

Mayo win (47)
Dublin win (46)
Draw (7)



The Dublin ladies just booked their place in the All-Ireland final after getting the better of Mayo in the semi-final. Can Dessie Farrell’s side complete the double and progress to the final to keep their All-Ireland seven-in-a-row on the road?

And here’s the Dublin starting 15:

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala), 3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf), 4. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams), 6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 7. Seán McMahon (Raheny).

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny), 6. Brian Howard (Raheny) 

10. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock), 12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

13. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams), 14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala), 15. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)

Here’s how Mayo have been named to line out:

1. Rob Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Padraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites),  3. Lee Keegan (Westport), 4. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)

5. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels), 6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore), 7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy), 9. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina)

10. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber) 11. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore), 12. Darren McHale (Knockmore)

13. Tommy Conroy (The Neale), 14. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

A place in the All-Ireland final is the prize on offer today as familiar foes Mayo and Dublin square off in Croke Park.
Last year’s All-Ireland finalists have a long history of facing each other in big championship battles and today will see the addition of another chapter to the rivalry.
We’ll have team news for you in the next few minutes as well as some any late changes ahead of the 6pm throw-in.

