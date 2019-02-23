This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 23 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Niamh McEvoy bags 1-5 as Dublin come from behind to beat Mayo

Mick Bohan’s side moved top of Division 1 with victory at Croke Park.

By Daire Walsh Saturday 23 Feb 2019, 7:35 PM
21 minutes ago 1,008 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4509864
Fiona Doherty of Mayo races past Martha Byrne, left, and Olwen Carey of Dublin on her way to scoring her side's third goal.
Image: Ray McManus/SPORTSFILE
Fiona Doherty of Mayo races past Martha Byrne, left, and Olwen Carey of Dublin on her way to scoring her side's third goal.
Fiona Doherty of Mayo races past Martha Byrne, left, and Olwen Carey of Dublin on her way to scoring her side's third goal.
Image: Ray McManus/SPORTSFILE

Dublin 1-17

Mayo 3-9

Daire Walsh reports from Croke Park

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS DUBLIN moved to the summit of the Lidl National Football League Division 1 table with an impressive comeback victory over Mayo at Croke Park.

St Sylvester’s forward Niamh McEvoy ended the contest with an impressive personal haul of 1-5 and was instrumental in steering the Metropolitans towards a second consecutive top-flight triumph.

Trailing by six points (3-2 to 1-2) after 20 minutes, Mick Bohan’s charges slowly reeled in their Connacht rivals.

After the westerners stormed in front with unanswered points from the Kelly sisters – Niamh and Grace – full-forward Rachel Kearns rattled Ciara Trant’s net with a powerful strike.

Dublin’s initial response to this set-back was immediate – Niamh McEvoy’s unstoppable effort raised a green flag at the opposite end – but they suffered a further blow on 11 minutes. Despite hitting the post off a close-range free, Kearns bagged her second goal off the ensuing rebound.

The holders narrowed the gap with a second Davey point, only for Fiona Doherty to subsequently fire home from a tight-angle for Mayo’s third major of the half.

Dublin v Mayo - Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1 Round 3 Kathryn Sullivan of Mayo is tackled by Dublin's Nicole Owens. Source: Ray McManus/SPORTSFILE

The early introductions of Siobhan Killeen and Jennifer Dunne – Player of the Year Sinead Aherne followed in the second half – added an extra spark to the Dublin play, and they helped to reduce their deficit to 3-4 to 1-6 at the interval.

Nicole Owens and McEvoy split the posts on the resumption to bring the gap down to two, but they breathed a sigh of relief when Kearns’ 38th-minute penalty blazed over the crossbar.

Although full-back Niamh Collins was sin-binned as a result of the latter incident, Dublin out-scored their opponents 0-4 to 0-1 in her absence. McEvoy, Carla Rowe and Killeen found the range in this period, while Clodagh McManamon mustered a solitary Mayo score.

The returning Aherne and McEvoy edged Dublin in front for the first time with consecutive frees, before Doherty’s two-point salvo levelled matters moving into the home stretch.

Dublin never panicked though, and McEvoy and Davey raised white flags in the dying moments to see off the Mayo challenge.

Scorers for Dublin: N McEvoy 1-5 (3f), L Davey 0-3 (1f), N Owens 0-2, J Dunne 0-2, S Killeen 0-2, S Aherne 0-1 (1f), H O’Neill 0-1, C Rowe 0-1.

Socrers for Mayo: R Kearns 2-2 (0-1 pen), F Doherty 1-2, G Kelly 0-3 (2f), Clodagh McManamon 0-1, N Kelly 0-1.

Dublin

1. C Trant

2. M Byrne
3. N Collins
4. K Fitzgibbon

5. A Kane
6. S McGrath
7. L Magee

8. L Collins
9. O Carey

10. H O’Neill
11. S Woods
12. N Owens

13. O Whyte
14. L Davey
15. N McEvoy

Subs
R Ruddy for Fitzgibbon (22)
S Killeen for Whyte (23)
J Dunne for Collins (26)
C Rowe for Woods (h/t)
S Aherne for O’Neill (46)
S Fagan for Kane (47)

Mayo

1. L Brennan

2. N O’Malley
3. R Flynn
4. D Caldwell

5. K Sullivan
6. C McManamon
7. N Moran

8. C McManamon
9. D Finn

10. N Kelly
11. S Cafferky
12. E Needham

13. G Kelly
14. R Kearns
15. F Doherty

Subs
R Durkin for E Needham (26)
C Whyte for C McManamon (48)
N Gaughan for G Kelly (48)
G Kelly for N Moran (52)
M Reilly for R Kearns (58)
A Duffy for C McManamon (59)

Ref: B Rice (Down)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daire Walsh
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales derail England's Grand Slam attempt and take over as Six Nations leaders
    Wales derail England's Grand Slam attempt and take over as Six Nations leaders
    France show glimpses of their free-flowing best, but have to work for late bonus point
    'Jack is impossible to ruffle' - Connacht's Carty set for Ireland debut in Rome
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    'There are similarities' but Italy know Ireland are a different beast to 2013
    'There are similarities' but Italy know Ireland are a different beast to 2013
    Ireland look to show 'we haven’t gone away' as Schmidt calls for abrasive edge
    'This is a big opportunity and I plan on taking it with both hands'
    FOOTBALL
    Niamh McEvoy bags 1-5 as Dublin come from behind to beat Mayo
    Niamh McEvoy bags 1-5 as Dublin come from behind to beat Mayo
    Martinez sends Bayern level at top of Bundesliga
    Messi marks 50th career hat-trick as Barcelona beat Sevilla
    IRELAND
    Extradition cases between the UK and Ireland post-Brexit will prove a lot more difficult
    Extradition cases between the UK and Ireland post-Brexit will prove a lot more difficult
    Schmidt hopes to see Cronin grab opportunity after show of 'faith'
    Return of Tebaldi among five changes in Italy team to face Ireland

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie