All-Ireland football six-in-a-row completed as Dublin control finale to defeat Mayo

Dublin 2-14

Mayo 0-15

THE MOST UNFAMILIAR of GAA seasons ended in the most familiar fashion.

Dublin again the masters of an All-Ireland football final, Mayo again forced to suffer after losing a decider. Six days before Christmas, the dominance of Dublin football was reaffirmed once more.

They were brought into a meaningful contest for long stretches here, Cillian O’Connor’s free in the 50th minute left the teams locked together at 2-8 to 0-14.

But Mayo would only register one more point for the remainder of the action. Dublin controlled the exchanges and shut down this match as they rattled off a sequence of points to push clear.

Mayo suffered as disastrous a start as possible. The concession of goals in All-Ireland finals has long proved costly, they leaked one here after only 12 seconds. It was a lightning start from Dublin, James McCarthy fielding the throw-in and launching forward to swap passes with Niall Scully before his offload gave Dean Rock the simple task of palming home.

It was not the only goal Dublin registered in the first half. In the 23rd minute it was Scully who was again central to a move initiated by Con O’Callaghan and finished by the Cuala man with a slap to the net. That pair of strikes were the bedrock for Dublin’s half-time advantage, 2-6 to 0-10.

Yet Mayo were terrific during the first half. They had wiped out that early Dublin goal by the 2nd minute with a trio of smartly-taken points. They only struck one wide in the half, Cillian O’Connor notched 0-6 and Ryan O’Donoghue hit a brace of scores. Oisin Mullin was in outstanding form further back.

More to follow…

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

3. Davy Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

4. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

5. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

7. Robbie McDaid (Ballyboden St Endas)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

9. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

12. Sean Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

15. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

Subs

20. Brian Howard (Raheny) for Bugler (half-time)

24. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes) for Paddy Small (50)

Mayo

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

5. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

2. Chris Barrett (Clontarf, Dublin)

4. Lee Keegan (Westport)

6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

3. Oisin Mullin (Kilmaine)

7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

8. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

11. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

13. Tommy Conroy (The Neale)

14. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy — captain)

15. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber)

Subs

18. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber) for Durcan (half-time)

25. James Carr (Ardagh) for Conroy (49)

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath)