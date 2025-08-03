Dublin and Meath renew rivalry, top stars, key battles - All-Ireland final talking points

1. Dublin and Meath renew rivalry

A repeat of the 2021 All-Ireland ladies senior football final, Dublin and Meath go head to head on the biggest stage once more [throw in 4.15pm, TG4].

Four years ago, Meath stunned Dublin to win their first All-Ireland title in their debut final. The Royals also ended Dublin’s Drive for Five, their remarkable rise under Eamonn Murray well documented.

Meath went back to back in 2022, Dublin roared back for their fifth success in eight seasons under Mick Bohan in 2023, and Kerry reigned supreme in 2024. Recently, it has been a more open championship, a far cry from the Cork-Dublin duopoly of 2005 to 2020.

The Leinster rivals meet again in All-Ireland fare, with new faces at the helm. Paul Casey and Derek Murray stepped up from the backroom to lead Dublin this year, while Shane McCormack is in his second season in charge of Meath. There has been some change in playing personnel, six Dublin and five Meath starting survivors from 2021 to this year’s semi-finals, but there are plenty of familiar faces on both panels.

They have collided three times this season, Dublin keeping a 100% record after wins in the National League (2-19 to 0-9), Leinster round robin (2-10 to 0-6) and Leinster final (2-13 to 1-12). But Meath have been on an upward curve, dethroning defending champions Kerry with a convincing six-point semi-final win. The Dubs, meanwhile, needed extra-time to beat Galway by the same margin.

2. Meath’s twin threat

When you think of Meath, you immediately think of Vikki Wall and Emma Duggan.

The Royals’ twin threat were key figures through their magical times in ’21 and ’22. Wall was Player of the Year in 2021, the creative spark also taking the Player of the Match award in the final. Duggan laid the platform for success against Dublin with an early long-range goal and finished with 1-2. A Leaving Cert student at the time, the star forward stormed to back to back All-Star awards.

Emma Duggan and Sinéad Goldrick facing off. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

While Meath suffered consecutive quarter-final defeats to Kerry, Wall and Duggan haven’t been front and centre in the ladies football spotlight in recent years, but they’re most certainly back.

Wall, of course, has had a whirlwind sporting career in the interim. She joined AFLW outfit North Melbourne after the ’22 final, and starred as they secured their first-ever Premiership title last November. She also played rugby sevens for Ireland, but missed out on 2024 Olympic selection.

Duggan (2-33) and Wall (2-10) have again led the Meath scoring charge through the championship, and they’ll need big games to overcome Dublin and get their hands on the Brendan Martin Cup again.

3. Dublin’s experienced stars

Hannah Tyrrell is Dublin’s three-sport threat. Her sporting career is remarkable, having played at the top level in Gaelic football, rugby and soccer. She has won FAI Cup, Six Nations, and All-Ireland medals.

The 34-year-old is hoping to bow out with a second Celtic cross, having confirmed her plans to retire. But Tyrrell has been in the form of her life, leading the championship scoring with 8-33.

The Dublin goalkeeper-turned-forward has commanded high praise this week, with Carla Rowe hailing the “ice-cold blood in her veins” and joint-manager Casey saying: “We’re lucky in this country to have many, many great sportswomen, but she’s up there with them . . . to be still doing it at (nearly) 35 years of age, with a child at home, is a testament to her commitment to anything she applies herself to.”

Hannah Tyrrell. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Casey also revealed a pact between Tyrrell and Sinéad Goldrick, who has balanced Gaelic football with AFLW in recent years. “I’ll come back if you are,” they told one another as Tyrrell holidayed in Australia. Dublin soon had a major boost, with a four-time All-Ireland winner, eight-time All-Star and AFLW Premiership champion back in the fold.

Goldie is one of the best defenders to ever play the game, and the 35-year-old is targetting another Celtic Cross after missing the ’23 win. One quote from Casey speaks volumes: “She’s such a leader . . . she’s always demanding the best out of everybody, and more so out of herself.”

4. Key battles

This should be a high-energy, physical encounter. Meath brought huge intensity to their semi-final win over Kerry, and will need to produce another top performance to nullify Dublin’s strengths.

The Sky Blues’ full-forward line is tantalising: While Tyrrell leads the way with 8-33 (5 penalties, 17 frees), Kate Sullivan is next in line with 5-11 from play. Rowe has also impressed, while managing calf problems, the captain accounting for 2-8.

While Áine Sheridan, Mary Kate Lynch and Katie Newe — who is doubtful — have been solid in the Meath full-back line, this will prove their toughest task yet.

At the other end, Wall and Duggan are named in the Royals’ full-forward line. Leah Caffrey is sure to be tasked with a big man-marking job, but Wall will likely operate further out. Goldrick may prove her tracker.

The midfield battle will be key; Éilish O’Dowd and Hannah McGinnis, and Orlaith Sheehy and Marion Farrelly, named the starting eight and nines, but Niamh Hetherton has switched between there and the forwards for Dublin. Goalkeepers Abby Shiels and Robyn Murray will be in focus, their shot-stopping and kick outs big factors, as are strong runners from deep, which both sides have.

Referee Gus Chapman. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

All eyes will be on referee Gus Chapman, too, and how he officiates the game, with rules, physicality and Wall’s treatment among the talking points this summer.

5. Festival of football at Croke Park

The All-Ireland intermediate and junior deciders are also down for decision. The action gets underway at 11.45am when Antrim and Louth go head to head for the West County Hotel Cup at junior level.

Louth lost last year’s final by two points to Fermanagh. Under new manager Kevin Larkin and with Kate Flood leading the scoring, they’ll hope to turn the tables like they did in 2018-19. Antrim did the same in 2021-22, bouncing back from defeat to win the following season after a replay. Maria O’Neill and Lara Dahunsi are among the key players for Michael Devlin and Chris Scullion’s side.

Laois and Tyrone face off in the intermediate showpiece at 1.45pm, with the Mary Quinn Memorial Cup and promotion to the senior ranks the prizes on offer. Laois, champions in 2022, are targetting an immediate return to the senior ranks after their gut-wrenching, last-minute relegation. Mo Nerney (4-19) and Emma Lawor (5-15) are the leading scorers for Stephen Duff’s side.

Tyrone, meanwhile, lost last year’s final to Leitrim by the minimum. Darren McCann’s side have come through two extra-time battles in the knockout stages, overcoming Fermanagh and Westmeath. Aoife Horisk (3-25) and Sorcha Gormley (6-16) have been in stunning scoring form. A real shootout awaits.

LGFA President Trina Murray on Tuesday said the attendance is “on track to getting up there near 56,000″. The record is 56,114 from 2019.

