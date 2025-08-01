Dublin and Meath name teams for All-Ireland final showdown

DUBLIN AND MEATH have named their starting teams for Sunday’s All-Ireland ladies senior football final.

Dublin have made one change in personnel, with Orlagh Nolan replacing Caoimhe O’Connor, while Meath are unchanged.

Nolan is in line for a first inter-county start since the 2024 All-Ireland series after recovering from an ACL injury.

O’Connor suffered a hamstring setback in Dublin’s All-Ireland quarter-final win over Galway, but she’s fit enough to make the bench.

Nolan replaced O’Connor after 27 minutes on that occasion to make her return, capping an impressive substitute appearance with 0-1 — and an assist for Carla Rowe’s brilliant back-heel goal in extra-time.

Meath have announced the same starting fifteen that dethroned Kerry in the semi-final — and for the seventh successive game — but key defender Katie Newe is a doubt after suffering a knee injury that day.

Rivals Dublin and Meath renew their rivalry in a repeat of the 2021 final, when the Royals ended the Drive for Five to win their first All-Ireland title.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 4.15pm, with the game live on TG4.

Dublin

1. Abby Shiels (Lucan Sarsfields)

2. Jess Tobin (Cuala), 3. Leah Caffrey (Na Fianna), 4. Niamh Donlon (St Oliver Punkett ER)

5. Sinéad Goldrick (Foxrock-Cabinteely), 6. Martha Byrne (Cuala), 7. Niamh Crowley (Fingallians)

8. Éilish O’Dowd (Na Fianna), 9. Hannah McGinnis (Skerries Harps)

10. Nicole Owens (St Sylvester’s) 11. Carla Rowe (Clann Mhuire — captain), 12. Orlagh Nolan (Ballinteer St Johns)

13. Hannah Tyrrell (Na Fianna), 14. Niamh Hetherton (Clontarf), 15. Kate Sullivan (St Sylvester’s).

Meath

1. Robyn Murray (Navan O’Mahonys)

2. Áine Sheridan (St Michael’s), 3. Mary Kate Lynch (Summerhill), 4. Katie Newe (Ratoath)

5. Aoibhín Cleary (Donaghmore Ashbourne, captain), 6. Sarah Wall (St Peter’s Dunboyne), 7. Karla Kealy (Dunshaughlin Royal Gaels)

8. Orlaith Sheehy (Dee Rangers), 9. Marion Farrelly (St Michael’s)

10. Megan Thynne (Dunsany) 11. Niamh Gallogly (Dunshaughlin Royal Gaels), 12. Ciara Smyth (Skryne)

13. Emma Duggan (St Peter’s Dunboyne), 14. Vikki Wall (St Peter’s Dunboyne), 15. Kerrie Cole (Na Fianna)

