Dublin see off Meath in Navan to book spot in Leinster final

Dublin 0-14

Meath 0-10

Brendan Graham reports from Páirc Tailteann, Navan

FOUR SECOND-HALF points from Ross Keogh guided Dublin to an impressive four point victory over Meath tonight and a place in the Leinster U20 football final.

The success propels Dublin into a final meeting against Kildare, 1-20 to 0-9 victors in tonight’s other semi-final, with the decider to take place next Tuesday 25 April in Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow at 7.30pm.

A fine score from distance inside thirty seconds from Meath’s Shaun Leonard set the early tone for the hosts in Navan, before an exchange of scores at either end from Ross Keogh and Conor Frayne took place.

Dublin struggled early on to deal with Meath’s direct and pacy running with no option but to foul. Conor Frayne was happy to oblige with the resulting frees, two of four first-half points for the towering midfielder.

Dublin were dealt a blow midway through the first half with Luke Breathnach having to depart the game through injury with Joe Dempsey brought on in his place. Coupled with that they had to contend with a strong sun in the opening half, leading to a number of

uncharacteristic wides from the Dublin full-forward line.

It didn’t take them long to find their groove though. There was a noticeable difference in the marking of the full-back line as the half progressed limiting Meath to slim pickings close to goal to the break.

Ben Brady / INPHO Dublin's Luke Ward. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Three first-half points from lively substitute Joe Quigley edged the Dubs in front as they led by two at half time, 0-8 to 0-6.

Meath needed a quick restart with the Dubs helping themselves to four of the five points scored in the last ten minutes of the first half. The intensity of their play did pick up from the throw-in with Conor Frayne adding a further two frees close to goal but Dublin were keen to keep their grip firmly on the game.

Dublin went through the gears in the second half and won the battles all over the pitch with their ability in the tackle excellent all evening.

A sublime second half from Ross Keogh who only managed a single point in the opening thirty saw the Sylvester’s man kick four second half points with ease and take complete command of the game for Dublin.

Coupled with an impressive contribution of four points from the Dublin bench and it’s the boys in blue who deservedly advance to the Leinster final.

Ben Brady / INPHO Dublin's Dan O'Leary in possession. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

*****

Kildare 1-20

Laois 0-9

Kildare won out by 14 points in Portlaoise, pulling clear to win at their ease in the second half.

The Lilywhites were in front by five points at the break, 0-9 to 0-4, before the scores flowed in the second half. Eoin Cully scored what transpired to be the only goal of the game and finished with 1-4 to his credit, while Naas forward Ryan Sinkey scored 0-5 and there were 0-3 returns for both Shane Farrell and Adam Fanning.

Davin McEvoy was the Laois top scorer with 0-3, while Jack Byrne and Colin Dunne scored 0-2 apiece.

EirGrid Leinster U20 Football Championship Semi Final.

Full Time



Kildare:: 1-20(23)

Laois: 0-9(9)



Well done to the team and management, as they will now play Dublin in the Leinster final on Tuesday, April 25th at 7.30pm in Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow — Kildare GAA (@KildareGAA) April 18, 2023

*****

Scorers for Dublin: Ross Keogh (0-5 4f), Joe Quigley (0-3, 2f), Conor Dolan (0-2), Darragh Dempsey (0-1), Luke Breathnach (0-1), Ethan Dunne (0-1), Seamus Smith (0-1).

Scorers for Meath: Eoghan Frayne (0-6, 4f), Shaun Leonard (0-1), Jack Kinlough (0-1), Hughie Corcoran (0-1), Con Smith (0-1).

Dublin

Andrew Smyth; Eoghan O’Connor Flanagan, Theo Clancy, Evan Nugent; Alex Gavin, Dara McGrath, Dan O’Leary; Ethan Dunne, Greg McEneaney; Conor Dolan, Luke Ward, Tom Brennan; Ross Keogh, Luke Breathnach, Darragh Dempsey.

Subs: Joe Quigley for Luke Breathnach [16], Michael McDonald for Tom Brennan [32], Seamus Smith for Eoghan O-Connor Flanagan [38], Bill Costello for Joe Quigley [60].

Meath

Billy Hogan; Brian O’Halloran, Liam Kelly, Killian Smyth; Brian O’Reilly, John O’Regan, John Finnerty; Jack Kinlough, Conor Gray; Ciaran Caulfield, Eoghan Frayne, Liam Stafford; Shaun Leonard, Oisin Keogh, Alan Bowden

Subs: Ruairi Kinsella for Shaun Leonard [38], Con Smith for Liam Stafford [47], Hughie Corcoran for Ruairi Kinsella [54], Conor Ennis for Alan Bowden (54).

