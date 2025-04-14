Portlaoise and Tullamore confirmed as venues for Leinster football semi-finals

PORTLAOISE AND TULLAMORE have been confirmed as the venues for the Leinster senior football semi-finals.

The last four games have been moved out of Croke Park for the first time in 30 years with both fixtures pencilled in for Sunday 27 April.

Kildare will take on Louth in Glenisk O’Connor Park in Tullamore at 2pm, while Dublin will face Meath in Laois Hire O’Moore Park in Portlaoise at 4pm.

Louth defeated Kildare 0-17 to 0-13 in their semi-final meeting last year, with the prize for the winners on this occasion being a place in the All-Ireland senior football round-robin series this summer.

Dublin and Meath also met at the quarter-final stage last year, Dessie Farrell’s side cruising to victory by 3-19 to 0-12. Dublin are chasing a 15th successive Leinster senior title this eason.

Leinster senior football semi-finals

Sunday 27 April

Kildare v Louth, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm.