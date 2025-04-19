Dublin get Leinster title defence underway with defeat of Meath

Dublin 2-10

Meath 1-6

DUBLIN GOT the defence of their TG4 Leinster crown underway on Easter Saturday with victory against old foes Meath at Páirc Tailteann.

Making her championship debut, Sophie McIntyre hit the net five minutes into the second half, and this, along with a first-half Hannah Tyrrell penalty, proved crucial.

Dublin were boosted by the return of four-time All-Ireland winner Sinéad Goldrick, who recently rejoined the panel.

Meath enjoyed a better second half, moving the ball quicker and running at the Dublin defence, but ultimately they came up short.

In the damp conditions, Dublin were first to strike through a Tyrrell free in the opening minute.

Meath were moving the ball well and a well-worked team move sent Marion Farrelly through, but her shot was well saved by Dublin net minder Abby Shiels.

Advertisement

Thereafter, Dublin were stronger in possession and Chloe Darby added a point from play on 11 minutes.

Dublin went further ahead when Goldrick was brought down in the box and Tyrrell converted the resulting penalty.

Darby added a further free, and this opened up a 1-3 to no-score lead.

Meath seemed to struggle to get the ball into their forward line with Martha Byrne and Aoife Kane marshalling the Dublin defence closely.

Vikki Wall got Meath’s first score from a free. This was cancelled out two minutes later by Tyrrell’s second free.

After a storming move down the field, Wall was fouled and the game’s second penalty awarded and duly dispatched by full forward Emma Duggan to leave the Royals just three points adrift at the break.

On the resumption, Meath moved the ball quicker, and this paid dividends, but they were left short when Sophie McIntyre’s effort found the net; however, a wonderful long-range effort from Duggan made it a three-point contest.

Darby added a second free before Niamh Hetherton added a fine score from play, and Dublin pulled away again.

While Duggan did add on a brace of frees, it was left to Dublin to finish with four unanswered scores, including a brilliant Tyrrell point to secure victory.

Dublin travel to take on Kildare in Round Two next Sunday.

SCORERS: Dublin: H Tyrrell 1-3 (1Pen, 2f), S McIntyre 1-0, C Darby 0-3 (2f), N Hetherton 0-2, C O’Connor 0-1, A Timothy 0-1.

Meath: E Duggan 1-5 (1Pen, 4f), V Wall 0-1 (1f).

DUBLIN: A Shiels; J Tobin, L Caffrey (C), N Donlon; H McGinnis, M Byrne, A Kane; É O’Dowd, G Kós; C O’Connor, C Darby, S Goldrick; S McIntyre, N Hetherton, H Tyrrell.

Subs: L Magee for McGinnis (29), A Timothy for Darby (46), A Curran for McIntyre (52), N Crowley for Donlon (56), J Egan for Hetherton (61).

MEATH: R Murray; Á Sheridan, M.K. Lynch; K Newe; A Cleary (C), S Wall, K Kealy; O Sheehy, M Farrelly; M Thynne, N Gallogly, C Smyth; E Duggan, V Wall, M Collins.

Subs: N Troy for Sheridan (40), K Cole for Collins (40), K Birmingham for Kealy (46), A Gaffney for Thynne (46), O Callan for Farrelly (50).

Referee: Eoghan O’Neill (Laois).