Thursday 17 October, 2019
RTÉ to televise Dublin club football semi-final double-header

On the weekend of 26/27 October, the Cork football and Kilkenny hurling finals will also receive TV billing.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 17 Oct 2019, 4:19 PM
40 minutes ago 1,203 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4855612
Kilmacud’s Paul Mannion.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Kilmacud’s Paul Mannion.
Kilmacud’s Paul Mannion.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

RTÉ HAVE CONFIRMED they’ll have live coverage of the upcoming Dublin senior club football semi-finals on Saturday week. 

On 26 October in Parnell Park, the 2016 All-Ireland champions Ballyboden St Enda’s clash with last year’s finalists St Jude’s at 5.15pm, followed by the 7pm meeting of holders Kilmacud Crokes and Thomas Davis.

The following day, TG4 will air the Cork football final between Duhallow and Nemo Rangers from Páirc Uí Rinn at 4pm.

They will also broadcast deferred coverage of the Kilkenny hurling decider as James Stephens and Ballyhale/O’Loughlin Gaels clash for honours.

TV GAA Club Coverage

Saturday 26 October

  • Dublin SFC semi-final: Ballyboden St Endas v St Judes, Parnell Park 5.15pm – RTÉ 2
  • Dublin SFC semi-final: Kilmacud Crokes v Thomas Davis, Parnell Park, 7pm – RTÉ 2

Sunday 27 October

  • Cork SFC final: Duhallow v Nemo Rangers, Páirc Uí Rinn, 4pm – TG4 Live
  • Kilkenny SHC final: James Stephens v Ballyhale/O’Loughlin Gaels, Nowlan Park – TG4 deferred 

This weekend, RTÉ are airing a Kerry SFC quarter-final double-bill on Saturday, while TG4 will show the Donegal football final and deferred coverage of the Dublin hurling decider. 

