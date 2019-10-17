RTÉ to televise Dublin club football semi-final double-header

RTÉ HAVE CONFIRMED they’ll have live coverage of the upcoming Dublin senior club football semi-finals on Saturday week.

On 26 October in Parnell Park, the 2016 All-Ireland champions Ballyboden St Enda’s clash with last year’s finalists St Jude’s at 5.15pm, followed by the 7pm meeting of holders Kilmacud Crokes and Thomas Davis.

The following day, TG4 will air the Cork football final between Duhallow and Nemo Rangers from Páirc Uí Rinn at 4pm.

They will also broadcast deferred coverage of the Kilkenny hurling decider as James Stephens and Ballyhale/O’Loughlin Gaels clash for honours.

TV GAA Club Coverage

Saturday 26 October

Dublin SFC semi-final: Ballyboden St Endas v St Judes, Parnell Park 5.15pm – RTÉ 2

Dublin SFC semi-final: Kilmacud Crokes v Thomas Davis, Parnell Park, 7pm – RTÉ 2

Sunday 27 October

Cork SFC final: Duhallow v Nemo Rangers, Páirc Uí Rinn, 4pm – TG4 Live

Kilkenny SHC final: James Stephens v Ballyhale/O’Loughlin Gaels, Nowlan Park – TG4 deferred

This weekend, RTÉ are airing a Kerry SFC quarter-final double-bill on Saturday, while TG4 will show the Donegal football final and deferred coverage of the Dublin hurling decider.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!