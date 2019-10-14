Kerry, Donegal, Dublin, Cork and Kilkenny GAA club games set for TV coverage

GAA CLUB MATCHES from Kerry, Donegal, Dublin, Cork and Kilkenny are all set for TV broadcasts on RTÉ and TG4 over the next two weekends.

Paul Geaney, Con O'Callaghan and Eamonn McGee are all in club action this weekend. Source: INPHO

With the club championship season entering a pivotal stage there will be four county finals televised between now and the end of October along with action from this year’s beaten All-Ireland football finalists Kerry.

TV GAA Club Coverage

Saturday 19 October

Kerry SFC quarter-final: Killarney Legion v St Brendan’s, Tralee, 5.15pm – RTÉ

Kerry SFC quarter-final: Dingle v East Kerry, Tralee, 7pm – RTÉ 2

Sunday 20 October

Donegal SFC final: Gaoth Dobhair v Naomh Conaill, Ballybofey, 4pm – TG4 Live

Dublin SHC final: Cuala v St Brigid’s, Parnell Park – TG4 Deferred

Sunday 27 October

Cork SFC final: Duhallow v Nemo Rangers, Páirc Uí Rinn, 4pm – TG4 Live

Kilkenny SHC final: James Stephens v Ballyhale/O’Loughlin Gaels, Nowlan Park – TG4 Deferred

Aidan Walsh, Matthew Ruth and Luke Connolly all have county final dates on 27 October. Source: INPHO

Next Saturday’s Kerry club double-header will feature several members of the Kingdom senior squad. Killarney Legion will have James O’Donoghue, Brian Kelly and Jonathan Lyne in action against St Brendan’s who include Jack Barry.

Dingle can call on Tom O’Sullivan and Paul Geaney while East Kerry have David Clifford, Jack Sherwood and Dara Moynihan for a game that is a repeat of last year’s semi-final tie. Joe Stack will present RTÉ coverage from Austin Stacks.

Sunday’s Donegal decider sees reigning Ulster kingpins Gaoth Dobhair go up against 2015 county winners Naomh Conaill, in a repeat of last year’s final. In Dublin, recent two-time All-Ireland champions Cuala bid for a fourth county title in five seasons against a St Brigid’s team that last reached this final in 2003.

The October Bank Holiday Sunday double-bill sees 2017 champions Nemo Rangers face last year’s beaten finalists Duhallow in the battle for Cork football silverware. The Kilkenny hurling participants will be known after this weekend. James Stephens booked their place with a semi-final win yesterday, Ballyhale Shamrocks and O’Loughlin Gaels meet next weekend at the semi-final stage.

