All-Ireland winners set to face-off in glamour tie as Dublin SFC ramps up

THE LINE-UP for the Dublin SFC quarter-finals will be revealed this weekend as the All-Ireland winners return to club action following their five-in-a-row success.

Na Fianna's Eoin Murchan and Jonny Cooper will face-off against James McCarthy and Dean Rock of Ballymun Kickhams.

The final round of group games will be played on Friday and Saturday with plenty still up for grabs. The top two teams in each group advance to the last eight, while the bottom teams enter relegation semi-finals.

The glamour tie of the weekend is in Group 1 on Friday night where Ballymun Kickhams clash with Na Fianna in a local derby. Both teams have beaten St Sylvesters and lost to Kilmacud Crokes, who top the group.

It’s a winner takes all clash, while a draw would be enough for Ballymun to progress. Na Fianna are managed by club legend Dessie Farrell, who is believed to be next in line for the Dublin job when Jim Gavin eventually steps away.

The Glasnevin outfit have Jonny Cooper, Conor McHugh and All-Ireland final replay goalscorer Eoin Murchan in their ranks, in addition to a number of youngsters from recent minor and U20 Dublin teams.

Ballymun, All-Ireland finalists in 2013, have Sky Blue panelists Philly McMahon, James McCarthy, Dean Rock, John Small, Paddy Small and Evan Comerford in a star-studded line-up.

Reigning champions Kilmacud Crokes, who boast Paul Mannion in attack, have already progressed and face St Sylvesters tomorrow night.

In Group 2, Michael Darragh Macauley’s Ballyboden St Enda’s can seal their place in the last eight when they take on Skerries Harps.

Bottom of the group Clontarf, with Jack McCaffrey in their side, face Lucan Sarsfields, who look best placed to join Ballyboden in the quarter-final.

Group 3 sees Thomas Davis meet Kevin McManamon’s St Judes in a game that will decide the group winners. A draw would send both teams through while there’s an outside chance the losing team could go out if there’s a big winner in the other game between Raheny and St Oliver Plunketts ER.

Raheny have two current All-Stars in their ranks in Brian Howard and Brian Fenton, while Bernard Brogan and Sean Bugler are key men for Plunketts.

Finally in Group 4, Castleknock and St Vincent’s are the two sides most likely to progress into the quarter-finals.

Ciaran Kilkenny’s Castleknock defeated the Vinnies back in April. They take on Paddy Andrews and St Brigid’s, who are rooted to the bottom of the group.

Diarmuid Connolly and St Vincent’s require at least a draw against Ballinteer St John’s to seal second place.

Fixtures

Source: Dublin Match Tracker

