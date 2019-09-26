This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 26 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All-Ireland winners set to face-off in glamour tie as Dublin SFC ramps up

Na Fianna face Ballymun Kickhams in the stand-out game in the capital this weekend.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 5:21 PM
1 hour ago 3,093 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4826066

THE LINE-UP for the Dublin SFC quarter-finals will be revealed this weekend as the All-Ireland winners return to club action following their five-in-a-row success.

pjimage Na Fianna's Eoin Murchan and Jonny Cooper will face-off against James McCarthy and Dean Rock of Ballymun Kickhams.

The final round of group games will be played on Friday and Saturday with plenty still up for grabs. The top two teams in each group advance to the last eight, while the bottom teams enter relegation semi-finals. 

The glamour tie of the weekend is in Group 1 on Friday night where Ballymun Kickhams clash with Na Fianna in a local derby. Both teams have beaten St Sylvesters and lost to Kilmacud Crokes, who top the group.

It’s a winner takes all clash, while a draw would be enough for Ballymun to progress. Na Fianna are managed by club legend Dessie Farrell, who is believed to be next in line for the Dublin job when Jim Gavin eventually steps away.

The Glasnevin outfit have Jonny Cooper, Conor McHugh and All-Ireland final replay goalscorer Eoin Murchan in their ranks, in addition to a number of youngsters from recent minor and U20 Dublin teams. 

Ballymun, All-Ireland finalists in 2013, have Sky Blue panelists Philly McMahon, James McCarthy, Dean Rock, John Small, Paddy Small and Evan Comerford in a star-studded line-up. 

Reigning champions Kilmacud Crokes, who boast Paul Mannion in attack, have already progressed and face St Sylvesters tomorrow night.

1

In Group 2, Michael Darragh Macauley’s Ballyboden St Enda’s can seal their place in the last eight when they take on Skerries Harps.

Bottom of the group Clontarf, with Jack McCaffrey in their side, face Lucan Sarsfields, who look best placed to join Ballyboden in the quarter-final.

2

Group 3 sees Thomas Davis meet Kevin McManamon’s St Judes in a game that will decide the group winners. A draw would send both teams through while there’s an outside chance the losing team could go out if there’s a big winner in the other game between Raheny and St Oliver Plunketts ER.

Raheny have two current All-Stars in their ranks in Brian Howard and Brian Fenton, while Bernard Brogan and Sean Bugler are key men for Plunketts.

3

Finally in Group 4, Castleknock and St Vincent’s are the two sides most likely to progress into the quarter-finals.

Ciaran Kilkenny’s Castleknock defeated the Vinnies back in April. They take on Paddy Andrews and St Brigid’s, who are rooted to the bottom of the group.

Diarmuid Connolly and St Vincent’s require at least a draw against Ballinteer St John’s to seal second place. 

4

Fixtures

EFVvA7oWsAId-Vd Source: Dublin Match Tracker

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie