Dubs name unchanged line-up for five-in-a-row bid against Kerry

Jonny Cooper, Dean Rock, Niall Scully and Brian Fenton celebrate after the win over Mayo.

DUBLIN BOSS JIM Gavin has named an unchanged team for tomorrow’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final against Kerry.

The Dubs, who are pushing for a fifth straight All-Ireland crown, have lined out the same 15 that began the semi-final win over Mayo, though positional changes can be expected particularly in the forward lines.

Cian O’Sullivan and Philly McMahon, starters in last year’s final win over Tyrone, miss out on the starting line-up for now, while attention will be drawn to what role Gavin has in store for Diarmuid Connolly and Bernard Brogan.

Kerry last night named their line-up, with returning captain Gavin White the sole change from their semi-final success.

Dublin (2019 All-Ireland SFC final v Kerry)

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells – captain)

2. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

3. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

4. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

5. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf)

6. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

9. Michael Darragh MacAuley (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

11. Con Callaghan (Cuala)

12. Brian Howard (Raheny)

13. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)

14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

15. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

