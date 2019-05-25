Cluxton, McCaffrey return as Dublin recall big guns for Louth clash

JIM GAVIN WILL leave nothing to chance this evening in Portlaoise as Dublin welcome back their big guns for their Leinster SFC opener against Louth in O’Moore Park.

The Dubs boss makes just four changes to the side that lifted the Sam Maguire in Croke Park last September.

Stephen Cluxton takes his place between the sticks in place of Evan Comeford who featured heavily for the Dubs during this year’s league campaign.

Michael Fitzsimons also returns to the Dublin full-back line alongisde Jack McCaffrey and Ballymun Kickhams clubman John Small also comes in for a starting berth.

In midfield, Darren Gavin is set for his Championship debut togging out alongside experienced midfield general, Brian Fenton.

There’s no room, however, for Dean Rock who hit nine points against Cavan in their final league game in March.

Dublin’s clash against Louth is part of a Leinster SFC quarter-final double-header with Meath and Carlow acting as the curtain raiser at 5pm.

The winner between Dublin and Louth will go on to face either Kildare or Longford, who meet on Sunday, in the provincial semi-final in Croke Park on 9 June.

Darren Gavin is in line to make his Championship debut this evening. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Dublin Team (v Louth)

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnell’s)

2. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

4. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf)

5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

6. Cian O’Sullivan (Kilmacud Crokes)

7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

9. Darren Gavin (Lucan Sarsfields)

10. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)

11. Brian Howard (Raheny)

12. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

13. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)

14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

15. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

