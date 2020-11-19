BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 19 November 2020
Advertisement

Here are the jerseys Dublin and Tipperary will wear to mark Bloody Sunday centenary

Both counties line out in provincial finals this weekend, 100 years on from the darkest day in GAA history.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 19 Nov 2020, 9:21 AM
1 hour ago 3,059 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5271676
A view of two commemorative jerseys.
Image: O'Neills/Dublin GAA.
A view of two commemorative jerseys.
A view of two commemorative jerseys.
Image: O'Neills/Dublin GAA.

THIS WEEKEND IS about much more than provincial football finals and other championship encounters in the GAA.

It marks the 100-year anniversary of Bloody Sunday, the darkest day in Gaelic games’ history.

On that fateful day at Croke Park in 1920, 14 people were murdered when members of the Crown Forces opened fire during the football meeting of Dublin and Tipperary; one of the victims Premier corner back Michael Hogan of the Grangemockler club.

While Tipperary previously announced their plans to wear a replica green and white jersey for this year’s Munster football final to coincide with the anniversary, Dublin revealed a special commemorative jersey for Saturday’s Leinster final last night.

They’ll wear the number 14 on one sleeve, with the names of each of the victims included, and a GAA Bloody Sunday commemorative logo on the other as they face Meath at Croke Park.

A centenary commemoration ceremony will take place before throw-in, while there were plans to have a ceremonial ‘finishing of the match.’ The GAA has done so much to remember the 14 who went to a match and never came home over the past few days and weeks, and President John Horan asked members this week to light a candle in their homes for those who died.

Meanwhile, Tipperary’s green and white jersey will feature an image of Michael Hogan on the sleeve along with the official county and GAA crests while team sponsors Teneo have agreed to forego their name on the front of this commemorative jersey.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

They face Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

tipp The jersey Tipperary will wear to mark the 100-year anniversary of Bloody Sunday. Source: O'Neills.

 

Design2resize

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling. 

Join The42

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie