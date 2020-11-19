Here are the jerseys Dublin and Tipperary will wear to mark Bloody Sunday centenary

THIS WEEKEND IS about much more than provincial football finals and other championship encounters in the GAA.

It marks the 100-year anniversary of Bloody Sunday, the darkest day in Gaelic games’ history.

On that fateful day at Croke Park in 1920, 14 people were murdered when members of the Crown Forces opened fire during the football meeting of Dublin and Tipperary; one of the victims Premier corner back Michael Hogan of the Grangemockler club.

While Tipperary previously announced their plans to wear a replica green and white jersey for this year’s Munster football final to coincide with the anniversary, Dublin revealed a special commemorative jersey for Saturday’s Leinster final last night.

Our Senior footballers will wear a special commemorative jersey for Saturday’s Leinster Football Final, to mark the 100th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday 💙#B100dySunday pic.twitter.com/M4FU7D7TTE — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) November 18, 2020

They’ll wear the number 14 on one sleeve, with the names of each of the victims included, and a GAA Bloody Sunday commemorative logo on the other as they face Meath at Croke Park.

A centenary commemoration ceremony will take place before throw-in, while there were plans to have a ceremonial ‘finishing of the match.’ The GAA has done so much to remember the 14 who went to a match and never came home over the past few days and weeks, and President John Horan asked members this week to light a candle in their homes for those who died.

Meanwhile, Tipperary’s green and white jersey will feature an image of Michael Hogan on the sleeve along with the official county and GAA crests while team sponsors Teneo have agreed to forego their name on the front of this commemorative jersey.

They face Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

The jersey Tipperary will wear to mark the 100-year anniversary of Bloody Sunday. Source: O'Neills.

The Tipperary footballers will wear a commemorative jersey in the Munster Senior Final, marking the 100 year anniversary of Bloody Sunday. ⁣

⁣

The Official Tipperary Commemorative Jersey will be available at O'Neills and Intersport Elverys exclusively from December 4th. pic.twitter.com/ZtfspcRrYB — O'Neills (@ONeills1918) November 13, 2020

