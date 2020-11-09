Tipperary to wear green and white jersey in Munster final to coincide with Bloody Sunday anniversary

TIPPERARY HAVE ANNOUNCED that they will wear a replica green and white jersey for this year’s Munster football final to coincide with the 100-year anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Saturday’s victory over Limerick sets Tipperary up for a Munster final against Cork on Sunday 22 November.

And the Tipperary county board have revealed this morning that the jersey ‘as worn by Tipperary on that eventful day as a mark of respect to all of the fallen’.

The jersey will feature an image of Michael Hogan on the sleeve along with the official Tipperary and GAA crests while team sponsors Teneo have agreed to forego their name on the front of this commemorative jersey.

The Tipperary statement in full reads:

“In advance of Tipperary’s involvement in the 2020 Munster Senior Football final on Sunday week, November 22nd, Tipperary Co. Board wishes to confirm, that coinciding with the 100-year anniversary of Bloody Sunday, it is only fitting that the Tipperary team will wear the official replica green and white jersey as worn by Tipperary on that eventful day as a mark of respect to all of the fallen.

“This intention was originally announced at a press conference in Semple Stadium on February 22nd last as part of the Bloody Sunday Commemoration Day.

“Croke Park recently approved this jersey as the first official Tipperary Bloody Sunday replica which features an image of Michael Hogan on the sleeve along with the official Tipperary and GAA crests.

“Tipperary Team sponsor Teneo have agreed to forego their name on the front of this commemorative jersey in favour of the symbolic Tipperary name printed in gold across the front. Teneo Chairman and CEO and Tipperary native Declan Kelly congratulated David Power’s team on reaching the Munster Final and said he was “honoured to be associated with the Tipperary Senior Football team as we commemorate this very significant period in our history”.

“No other event since the foundation of the Gaelic Athletic Association has affected our wonderful organisation so much as Bloody Sunday, a day in which Tipperary player Michael Hogan and 13 others were fatally wounded.

“The Tipperary players and management of 2020 are honoured to wear the official replica green and white jersey in this year’s Munster Final and play their part in marking this historic anniversary event.”

