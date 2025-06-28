Tyrone finish strong to advance as Dublin exit at quarter-final stage

Tyrone 0-23 (0-5-13)

Dublin 0-16 (0-0-16)

FOR THE FIRST time since their Sam Maguire winning season of 2021, Tyrone are back in the last four of the All-Ireland series.

For the second successive season, Dublin exit the championship at the quarter-final stage.

Malachy O’Rourke’s team timed their scoring run perfectly to settle a grinding contest pulling clear to win by seven in the end after a late burst of points.

Dublin, who introduced their talisman Con O’Callaghan off the bench in the 50th minute, cut the deficit to one, 0-17 to 0-16, when another replacement Luke Breathnach raised a white flag with six minutes to go.

But Tyrone countered when it mattered most. Stephen Cluxton’s two-point free attempt drifted wide and from the subsequent kickout, Tyrone got clear for Ruairi Canavan to point. Moments later Ben McDonnell fisted over to crown a counter-attack for Tyrone after Tom Lahiff had slipped and lost possession for Dublin at the other end.

With the gap having grown to three, Dublin engineered another shooting opportunity but O’Callaghan’s effort fell into the lap of Niall Morgan. From there Tyrone closed out the game, both Canavan brothers pointing in the finale, before their goalkeeper jogged upfield to fire over a free that prompted the waving of an orange flag.

Dublin’s Brian O'Leary and Paddy Small tackle goalkeeper Niall Morgan of Tyrone James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

More to follow…

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

5. Peter Teague (Dromore), 3. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland), 2. Cormac Quinn (Errigal Ciaran)

4. Niall Devlin (Coalisland), 6. Rory Brennan (Trillick), 7. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy)

8. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan), 9. Conn Kilpatrick (Edendork)

10. Seanie O’Donnell (Trillick), 23. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciarán), 12. Ciaran Daly (Trillick)

13. Darren McCurry (Edendork), 11. Mattie Donnelly (Trillick), 15. Darragh Canavan (Errigal Ciarán)

Subs

22. Michael O’Neill (Ardboe) for O’Donnell (blood) (10)

O’Donnell for O’Neill (20)

21. Ben McDonnell (Errigal Ciarán) for Brennan (44)

26. Eoin McElholm (Loughmacrory) for McCurry (52)

17. Aidan Clarke (Omagh) for Quinn (55)

24. Conor Meyler (Omagh) for Teague (temp) (59)

25. Ruairi Canavan (Errigal Ciarán) for Harte (63)

22. O’Neill for McGeary (68)

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna), 3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf), 4. Sean MacMahon (Raheny)

5. Brian Howard (Raheny), 6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 7. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille)

8. Peadar O Cofaigh Byrne (Cuala), 11. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock)

9. Killian McGinnis (Skerries), 10. Sean Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh), 12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 14. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille), 26. Brian O’Leary (Na Fianna)

Subs

24. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis) for McGinnis (44)

25. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala) for O’Leary (50)

17. Luke Breathnach (Ballinteer St John’s) for Scully (temp) (56)

21. Tom Lahiff (St Jude’s) for Ó Cofaigh Byrne (59)

23. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St Enda’s) for Bugler (65)

18. Theo Clancy (Kilmacud Crokes) for Murchan (68)

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath)