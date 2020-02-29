Watch: Tyrone and Dublin camps clash in tunnel at half-time in Healy Park

TYRONE AND DUBLIN players appeared to clash as they retired to the dressing rooms at half-time in their Allianz League Division 1 meeting at Healy Park tonight.

In a game that is being played in horrific conditions, Tyrone had scored 0-5 to Dublin’s 1-2 at the break, after Colm Basquel had found the net in the opening few minutes for the visitors.

After a scrappy half of football, television cameras caught an altercation in the tunnel as the teams left the pitch at the break.

"There are a lot of serious punches being thrown"



A melee appeared to break out at half-time during Tyrone vs Dublin



Colm O'Rourke and Tomas Ó Sé have been discussing those fractious scenes #RTEGAA #TYRvDUB pic.twitter.com/CNfOKdjjj3 — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) February 29, 2020 Source: RTÉ GAA /Twitter

Speaking on RTÉ’s television coverage of the game, Colm O’Rourke said the altercation looked more ‘serious’ than just pushing and shoving.

“That’s not just handbags, there is a lot of really serious punches being thrown in there,” O’Rourke said.

“That’s shocking,” added Tomás Ó Sé.

“From the very start you can see there’s awful swinging going on.”

While Ó Sé continued to name some players by name, it is unclear to see who exactly was involved in the melee due to the high number of people in the tunnel.

Tyrone’s Padraig Hampsey was shown a black card when the teams emerged for the second half, while Niall Scully was later black-carded for Dublin.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!