Two huge Division 1 ties on the cards tonight.
Kerry 0-2 Mayo 0-3
The Kerry attack isn’t quite motoring yet but they’re just one behind.
Dublin 1-0 Tyrone 0-3
Peter Harte nails a free for Tyrone to bring them level.
Tyrone sub: Tiernan McCann goes off injured and is replaced by Rory Brennan. Looks like a hamstring issue for McCann.
Dublin 1-0 Tyrone 0-2
8 mins – Mattie Donnelly adds his second score of the night.
Kerry 0-1 Mayo 0-3
Sean O’Shea pulls one back for Kerry.
GOAL! Cormac Costello hits the net for Dublin after four minutes.
Kerry 0-0 Mayo 0-2
5 mins – Mayo drive into an early lead.
Dublin 0-0 Tyrone 0-1
Mattie Donnelly opens the scoring for Tyrone.
One late change for Tyrone: Brian Kennedy comes in for Connor McAliskey.
Three late changes for Dublin: Evan Comerford, Darren Gavin and Paddy Andrews are out, with Stephen Cluxton, James McCarthy and Paul Mannion coming in.
The Kerry and Mayo sides have also been unveiled:
Kerry
1. Brian Kelly (Killarney Legion)
2. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)
3. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)
4. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (An Ghaeltacht)
5. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)
6. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)
7. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)
8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)
9. Mark Griffin (St Michaels/Foilmore)
10. Dara Moynihan (Spa Killarney)
11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)
12. Gavin O’Brien (Kerins O’Rahillys)
13. Kevin McCarthy (Kilcummin)
14. Tommy Walsh (Kerins O’Rahillys)
15. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)
Mayo
1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)
2. Chris Barrett (Belmullet)
3. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)
4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)
5. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)
6. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)
7. Donal Vaughan (Castlebar Mitchels)
8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)
9. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)
10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport)
11. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)
12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber – captain)
13. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)
14. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)
15. James Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)
Moran and McGrath swap points.
Here’s how the teams are named to start tonight:
Tyrone
1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)
2. Pádraig Hampsey (Coalisland)
3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)
4. Hugh Pat McGeary (Pomeroy)
5. Tiernan McCann (Killyclogher)
6. Frank Burns (Pomeroy)
7. Ben McDonnell (Errigal Ciaran)
8. Cathal McShane (Owen Roe)
9. Richie Donnelly (Trillick)
10. Mattie Donnelly (Trillick)
11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)
12. Conor Meyler (Omagh)
13. Conor McAliskey (Clonoe)
14. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran)
15. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy)
Dublin
1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)
2. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)
3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)
4. Cian O’Connor (Kilmacud Crokes)
5. Brian Howard (Raheny)
6. Cian O’Sullivan (Kilmacud Crokes)
7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Darren Gavin (Lucan Sarsfields)
10. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)
11. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcilles)
12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
13. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)
14. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock)
15. Paddy Andrews (St. Brigids)
