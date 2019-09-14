Poll: What's your prediction for today's All-Ireland football final replay?

WE GO AGAIN.

After a gripping spectacle two weeks ago, Jim Gavin’s Dublin will lock horns with Kerry again in the All-Ireland SFC final.

History was put on hold in Croke Park that day when the Kingdom produced an impressive display to stop the Dubs from achieving the unprecedented five-in-a-row.

There was plenty of drama too, including the dismissal of defender Jonny Cooper who was sent to the line with two yellow cards for persistent fouling.

Dublin’s legendary goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton pulled off a brilliant save to deny Paul Geaney from the penalty spot, while Dean Rock missed a last-minute free which would have secured victory for the Dubs.

The sides will meet on Saturday this time around for a later throw-in of 6pm at GAA headquarters.

But will we have a winner at the second time of asking? Will Dublin write their names into the history books or has Peter Keane’s side figured out how to get the better of their rivals?

