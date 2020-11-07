BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 7 November 2020
Advertisement

Captain fantastic Aherne kicks six points as Dublin book their place in semis

Dublin prevail on a 0-17 to 1-10 scoreline against an impressive Waterford side.

By Daire Walsh Saturday 7 Nov 2020, 3:17 PM
1 hour ago 1,915 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5258945
Dublin's Orlagh Nolan competes with Waterford's Aoife Murray.
Image: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE
Dublin's Orlagh Nolan competes with Waterford's Aoife Murray.
Dublin's Orlagh Nolan competes with Waterford's Aoife Murray.
Image: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

Dublin 0-17

Waterford 1-10

CHAMPIONS DUBLIN BECAME the first side to book their place in this year’s TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final, but only after a ferocious Group 3 battle with Waterford at Baltinglass.

Captain Sinead Aherne kicked 0-6 for Mick Bohan’s side, who opened their campaign with a three-point triumph over Donegal last weekend. Their Munster counterparts provided a stubborn resistance and when Roisin Tobin shook the net on 44 minutes, just a single point separated the teams.

However, Dublin showed all of their big-game experience to get themselves over the line and put both Waterford and Donegal out of the running for top position in the group.

Dublin initially set out their stall with points from attackers Aherne and Caoimhe O’Connor, before Fennell split the posts at the opposite end. Tobin cancelled out another Aherne score to keep Ciaran Curran’s charges in touch, but the holders proceeded to dominate the remainder of the first-quarter.

Sarah McCaffrey, Carla Rowe, O’Connor and Niamh McEvoy rattled off four points in as many minutes to give Dublin a 0-7 to 0-2 cushion at the first half water break. The Metropolitan outfit subsequently increased their lead with Aherne’s third of the opening period, only for a resilient Waterford to storm back into contention.

Katie Murray, Fennell (two) and Aileen Wall all found the target to move the Deise women several steps closer to their high-flying opponents. Dublin lost Lauren Magee to a yellow card on 27 minutes and despite a fine contribution from Rowe, another superb score by the impressive Fennell meant their lead stood at 0-9 to 0-7 during the interval.

dublin-v-waterford-tg4-all-ireland-senior-ladies-football-championship-round-2 Sinead Aherne takes on Roisin Dunphy. Source: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

The Dublin defence held firm under increased pressure on the resumption and wing-back Orlagh Nolan roamed forward to edge them further in front in the 38th-minute.

They looked set to push on when Rowe and Davey raised white flags in quick succession, only for Waterford to once again display their mettle. After running straight down the heart of the Sky Blues defence, Wall released the advancing Tobin for an unstoppable strike beyond the reach of Ciara Trant.

Dublin suffered a further set-back when key defender Martha Byrne was sin-binned on 49 minutes. But instead of being reined in, Dublin moved three in front courtesy of a two-point salvo by 2018 Footballer of the Year Aherne.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Waterford persevered in the closing moments and Fennell’s seventh point of the tie offered them a fighting chance. Yet with substitute Lucy Collins and Aherne hitting the mark either side of this score, Dublin had done enough to secure a last-four spot.

ScorersDublin: S Aherne 0-6 (4f), C Rowe 0-3, N McEvoy, C O’Connor 0-2 each, O Nolan, L Davey, S McCaffrey, L Collins 0-1 each.

Waterford: C Fennell 0-7 (5f), R Tobin 1-1, K Murray, A Wall 0-1 each.

Dublin: C Trant; M Byrne, N Collins, A Kane; O Nolan, L Caffrey, L Magee; J Dunne, L Davey; N Healy, S Aherne, C Rowe; S McCaffrey, N McEvoy, C O’Connor.

Subs: L Collins for Dunne (38), K Sullivan for McCaffrey (45), N Hetherton for McEvoy (58), L McGinley for Nolan (61), M Ni Scanaill for Magee (63).

Waterford: R Landers; M Dunford, R Casey, K Hogan; A Mullaney, K McGrath, M Wall; E Murray, L Devine; C Fennell, K Murray, A Murray; A Wall, R Tobin, L Mulcahy.

Subs: R Phelan for Hogan (9), A Kennedy for Dunford, C McCarthy for Devine (both 61).

Referee: Barry Redmond (Wexford).

About the author:

About the author
Daire Walsh
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie