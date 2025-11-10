Dundalk uncertainty abates as American Chris Clinton takes control of club

DUNDALK HAVE CONFIRMED that American Chris Clinton has taken over as the club chairman and acquired the 65% stake in the club previously held by John Temple.

Clinton – hitherto a minority shareholder in the club – and Temple entered mediation on 31 October, and it has resulted in Clinton taking over as club chairman. These mediation talks took place as the club seek to secure a licence to compete in the Premier Division next year, having won the 2025 First Division title. That licence hinges on necessary upgrades to the floodlights and playing surface at Oriel Park.

Manager Ciarán Kilduff resigned amid the uncertainty, but he has since returned to the club.

“I am delighted to take control of Dundalk FC and look forward to progressing the club onto solid foundations, on and off the field,” said Clinton in a statement today.

“Having won promotion to the League of Ireland Premier Division and having committed to first-team manager Ciarán Kilduff on a two-year deal, we have already taken some steps to secure our coaching staff.

“However, we also need to address how the club is organised off the field of play, and a primary task in the days ahead will be to assemble a new management board that represents Dundalk FC. In addition, there are various discussions ongoing with several potential new partners to attract income and investment to the club to help stabilise the current financial situation and to build for the longer term.

“I can confirm that we are engaged with the Football Association of Ireland in relation to our Premier Division licence, and we are making progress on the new playing surface and the floodlights upgrade at Oriel Park. Regarding the pitch and lights, I expect that orders for new materials will also be made in the coming days.”

Temple had been the public face of the club since stepping up when previous owner Brian Ainscough threatened to liquidate the club last year, and owned a 65% stake in the club. Clinton and two other American-based investors controlled the rest of the club, and the trio wrote to Temple last month to demand that he relinquish control or else they would stop providing financial support.

Clinton’s assuming control at the club marks the fifth ownership change at Dundalk since 2018.