Bohemians recover from two-goal deficit to earn point at Oriel

Dundalk 2

Bohemians 2

Niall Newberry reports from Oriel Park

THE PERENNIAL GAME of two halves unfolded at Oriel Park, as Bohemians dramatically came from 2-0 behind to draw 2-2 with Dundalk in the SSE Airtricity League.

The hosts looked to be cruising towards a valuable win, which would have put them level on points with third-placed Bohs, when Patrick Hoban’s header and James Talbot’s unfortunate own-goal gave them a commanding half-time advantage. However, goals from Krystian Nowak and Jordan Flores inside the final 15 minutes rescued a point.

Dundalk started well, with Johannes Yli-Kokko’s early attempt blocked out by Nowak.

And from the resultant corner, Dundalk hit the front, with Robbie McCourt’s right-field delivery being planted home by the head of Hoban at the back post after three minutes.

Advertisement

Having lost their previous two matches, Bohs didn’t lay a glove on Dundalk in the first half; almost falling further behind when Ryan O’Kane’s deflected effort trickled wide.

The Lilywhites inevitably made it 2-0 right on the half-hour mark, with Novak’s headed clearance only going as far as Connor Malley, who took a touch outside the box before crashing a beautiful hit off the crossbar, which then bounced off Talbot before going in.

Minutes after that goal, Malley skipped the challenge of a couple of Bohs players on the right before drilling a shot wide, as Dundalk looked to kill off the game before half-time.

Stephen O’Donnell certainly felt the home side should have had a penalty in the 42nd minute, when Yli-Kokko appeared to be taken down inside the area by James McManus.

Indeed, it should have been 3-0 before the break, with O’Kane — whose initial attempt was blocked out by Keith Buckley — floated a corner which looked to have been headed home by Hoban, only for the intervention of the Bohs skipper who hacked off the line.

It wasn’t until three minutes into the second half that Bohs had their first attempt at goal, and even then, Adam McDonnell’s shot was easily kept out by Nathan Shepperd.

The Gypsies had further opportunities to get themselves back into proceedings, as McDonnell forced another Shepperd save before Kris Twardek did likewise soon after.

Bohs did give themselves a lifeline on 77 minutes, with Novak getting in between a couple of Dundalk players from a Flores corner to head home and halve the deficit.

Incredibly, Declan Devine’s side rescued a point three minutes from time, with Ali Coote’s set-piece delivery being finished at close range by ex-Dundalk player Flores.

Dundalk: Nathan Shepperd; Archie Davies, Hayden Muller, Wasiri Williams (Cameron Elliott 90+1), Robbie McCourt; Alfie Lewis (Paul Doyle 74), Connor Malley; John Martin (Keith Ward 74), Johannes Yli-Kokko (Daniel Kelly 60), Ryan O’Kane; Patrick Hoban.

Bohemians: James Talbot; Keith Buckley, Krystian Nowak, Kacper Radkowski, Jordan Flores; James McManus (Declan McDaid HT), Adam McDonnell (Paddy Kirk 90+1); Kris Twardek, James Clarke (Jay Benn HT), Ali Coote; Dean Williams (Jonathan Afolabi 76).

Referee: Neil Doyle

Attendance: 2,473