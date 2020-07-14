This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 14 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dundalk winners over Bohemians in friendly ahead of season restart

The champions were 4-1 winners at Oriel Park.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 14 Jul 2020, 9:58 PM
1 hour ago 1,199 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5150373

Dundalk 4 

Bohemians 1

LEAGUE CHAMPIONS DUNDALK were 4-1 winners against Bohemians in a friendly at Oriel Park this evening, staged ahead of the restart of the League of Ireland season at the end of this month. 

The game was played behind closed doors and streamed online to subscribers. 

Dundalk opened the scoring after 15 minutes, as Jordan Flores converted a penalty awarded for a Kris Twardek handball.

dundalk-substitutes-social-distancing-in-the-stands Dundalk subs practice social distancing in the stand at Oriel Park. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

They doubled their lead early in the second half through Dane Massey, with his fellow full-back Sean Gannon making it 3-0 just before the hour mark. 

Pat Hoban scored a fourth with 10 minutes remaining, while Promise Omochere earned a consolation goal for Bohs a minute before the end. 

Dundalk resume their season at home to Saint Patrick’s Athletic on 31 July, while Bohs will travel to Cork City on 2 August. 

Dundalk (Starting XI): Aaron McCarey; Sean Gannon, Daniel Cleary, Andy Boyle, Dane Massey; Chris Shields, Jordan Flores; Daniel Kelly, Greg Sloggett, Michael Duffy; Georgie Kelly.

Bohemians (Starting XI): James Talbot; Andy Lyons, Rob Cornwall, Dan Casey; Paddy Kirk; Kris Twardek, Keith Ward, Conor Levingston, Dawson Devoy, Danny Grant; Andre Wright.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie