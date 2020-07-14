Dundalk winners over Bohemians in friendly ahead of season restart

Dundalk 4

Bohemians 1

LEAGUE CHAMPIONS DUNDALK were 4-1 winners against Bohemians in a friendly at Oriel Park this evening, staged ahead of the restart of the League of Ireland season at the end of this month.

The game was played behind closed doors and streamed online to subscribers.

Dundalk opened the scoring after 15 minutes, as Jordan Flores converted a penalty awarded for a Kris Twardek handball.

Dundalk subs practice social distancing in the stand at Oriel Park. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

They doubled their lead early in the second half through Dane Massey, with his fellow full-back Sean Gannon making it 3-0 just before the hour mark.

Pat Hoban scored a fourth with 10 minutes remaining, while Promise Omochere earned a consolation goal for Bohs a minute before the end.

Dundalk resume their season at home to Saint Patrick’s Athletic on 31 July, while Bohs will travel to Cork City on 2 August.

Dundalk (Starting XI): Aaron McCarey; Sean Gannon, Daniel Cleary, Andy Boyle, Dane Massey; Chris Shields, Jordan Flores; Daniel Kelly, Greg Sloggett, Michael Duffy; Georgie Kelly.

Bohemians (Starting XI): James Talbot; Andy Lyons, Rob Cornwall, Dan Casey; Paddy Kirk; Kris Twardek, Keith Ward, Conor Levingston, Dawson Devoy, Danny Grant; Andre Wright.