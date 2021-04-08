BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 8 April 2021
Dundalk blow as Brian Gartland set for surgery on ACL tear

Lilywhites stalwart will have an operation later this month.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 8 Apr 2021, 2:07 PM
Gartland was stretched off in Tallaght Stadium last Friday night.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

VETERAN DUNDALK DEFENDER Brian Gartland is set to miss a large part of the SSE Airtricity League campaign following confirmation that he will need knee surgery.

Gartland was stretchered off during the opening moments of Dundalk’s defeat to title rivals Shamrock Rovers last Friday night and left Tallaght Stadium on crutches.

Scans later revealed an ACL tear in his left knee which will require surgery.

Dundalk confirmed today that the 34-year-old will go under the knife on 30 April, although they did not give any indication of an expected timeline for his return.

The news comes as a blow to manager Shane Keegan as the Lilywhites look to ignite their season after a disappointing start.

Dundalk, who have picked up just one point from their opening three games, host Bohemians in Oriel Park on Friday night.

