James McClean sent off as Derry pegged back twice by Dundalk

Dundalk 2

Derry City 2

Niall Newberry reports from Oriel Park

DUNDALK CAME FROM behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw with Derry City in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

The Lilywhites continued their impressive run, while Derry endured a frustrating night that ended with James McClean’s late dismissal. Goals from James Clarke and Dipo Akinyemi had put the visitors in front, but Tyreke Wilson and Ronan Teahan struck to secure a share of the spoils.

Dundalk created the first opening inside four minutes when a JR Wilson cross was headed over at the back post by Keith Buckley. Soon after, an incisive pass from Gbemi Arubi released Declan McDaid, but he was denied by Derry goalkeeper Eddie Beach.

Derry’s first chance arrived on 10 minutes when Ben Doherty drilled over after being fed by Clarke. The visitors took the lead four minutes later as Doherty got away from Bobby Burns before supplying Clarke, who turned home in unconventional fashion.

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JR Wilson fired over from distance as Dundalk sought a response, while a Burns corner was met by Mayowa Animasahun only for Beach to tip over. McDaid then crossed for Arubi, who headed off target.

The hosts eventually levelled on 35 minutes in spectacular style. McDaid held off Doherty before lofting a pass into the path of Tyreke Wilson, who controlled on his chest and smashed a left-footed effort in off the inside of the post.

Goalscorer Tyreke Wilson. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

Against the run of play, Derry restored their lead in first-half stoppage time. Doherty’s free-kick struck the wall and his follow-up was turned home by Akinyemi, leaving Enda Minogue flat-footed.

Dundalk pushed early in the second half, with Harry Groome pulling the ball back for Eoin Kenny, who looked set to score until Jamie Stott intervened. Harvey Warren’s angled effort was kept out by Beach, while JR Wilson fired over during a goalmouth scramble.

Ciaran Kilduff introduced a triple substitution on the hour and one of those changes nearly paid off as Teahan forced Beach into a save with a low drive. McDaid later volleyed over, while Josh Thomas almost sealed it for Derry, lifting inches wide after breaking down the right.

Instead, Dundalk found a deserved equaliser on 79 minutes when Tyreke Wilson delivered into the box and Teahan headed into the bottom corner.

The hosts nearly snatched it late on as Kenny, slipped through by Arubi, beat two defenders before striking the outside of the post. McClean was then sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow after a high boot on Shane Tracey as the points were shared.

Dundalk: Enda Minogue; JR Wilson, Mayowa Animasahun, Harvey Warren, Tyreke Wilson; Keith Buckley (Ronan Teahan 60), Bobby Burns (Aodh Dervin 60); Declan McDaid, Harry Groome (Shane Tracey 60), Eoin Kenny; Gbemi Arubi.

Derry City: Eddie Beach; Conor Barr, Jamie Stott, Rob Slevin (Cameron Dummigan 55); Barry Cotter (Josh Thomas 73), Adam O’Reilly (James McClean 61), Carl Winchester, Brandon Fleming; Ben Doherty; James Clarke (James Olayinka 61), Dipo Akinyemi (Kevin Santos 73).

Referee: Paul Norton