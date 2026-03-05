Oriel Park pitch repairs complete after Louth derby flare controversy

DUNDALK’S ORIEL PARK surface has been fully repaired after the damage caused by Drogheda United supporters in the Louth Derby last month.

Flares from Drogheda’s away end were thrown on to the pitch before kick-off, as well as in the aftermath of Drogs’ late equalising goal. Around 50 scorch marks were left on the brand new surface, while a 12-year-old boy was also struck by a flare.

PST Sport, Dundalk’s artificial grass pitch contractor, said: “Repairs complete at Oriel Park after damage to Dundalk FC’s FIFA Quality Pro artificial grass pitch. Working with the club, we’ve restored the surface to world-class standards. Looking forward to seeing them back out on the pitch and wish them the very best in the fixtures ahead.”

Drogheda United said it would cover the entire cost of the repairs, while they were also fined €15,000, with their supporters banned from their next four Premier Division away games, as well as their next visit to Oriel Park.

Dundalk travel to Galway United this Friday, before returning to the repaired Oriel next week when they face Waterford.