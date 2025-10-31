Dundalk shareholders enter mediation talks as they seek to secure a Premier Division licence

CRISIS-STRICKEN DUNDALK FC have put out a statement saying that shareholders Chris Clinton and John Temple have entered mediation talks as the promoted club seeks to secure a Premier Division licence for the 2026 season.

The statement also says the club is confident manager Ciarán Kilduff is the right person to lead the team into the 2026 Premier Division campaign, despite Kilduff having tendered his resignation yesterday.

Temple has a 65% stake in Dundalk. He has been the public face of the club since stepping up when previous owner Brian Ainscough threatened to liquidate the club last year.

The rest of the club is owned by American-based investors, three of whom wrote to Temple last week demanding he relinquish control or they would no longer provide financial support.

According to Temple, the trio in question – Chris Clinton, John Keenan and Kevin Brayton – even went as far as CCing the FAI in on their email.

Temple has gone public with his own response, insisting that only Clinton has come close to matching his financial contribution to the club.

As reported by David Sneyd of The 42, some of the fears regarding the award of a licence centre around the state of the Oriel Park astroturf pitch and the stadium’s floodlights.

If Dundalk are not granted a licence, Waterford could suffer relegation but earn a reprieve.

As per the FAI’s rules, if Dundalk don’t get accepted into the top flight then their place will only go to the loser of the play-off final provided it’s the Premier Division club.

If the loser is one of the First Division sides – either Bray Wanderers or Treaty United – then Cork City get a stay of execution.

Dundalk’s statement this afternoon reads in full:

“Dundalk Football Club’s shareholders acknowledge the vital role of our supporters, volunteers, sponsors, players, and staff at this important juncture for the club.

“In the best interests of Dundalk FC, shareholders Chris Clinton and John Temple have entered into mediation discussions regarding the club’s future and, crucially, the securing of a Premier Division licence for the 2026 season.

“The club remains fully committed to its ambitions on and off the pitch and is confident that Ciarán Kilduff is the right person to lead the team into the 2026 Premier Division campaign. Both Chris and John are working together to finalise an agreement that supports Ciarán and strengthens the long-term future of the club.

“We ask for the continued patience and understanding of our supporters during this period. Further updates will be provided in due course, most likely over the coming week.”