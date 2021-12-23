Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 23 December 2021
Advertisement

Dundalk announce the signing of Bohs attacking midfielder Ward

This will be the 31-year-old’s third spell at Oriel Park.

By The42 Team Thursday 23 Dec 2021, 12:17 PM
37 minutes ago 595 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5639378

keith-ward Keith Ward had been with Bohs since 2017. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DUNDALK HAVE CONFIRMED that Keith Ward has agreed to join the club for a third spell. 

The 31-year-old attacking midfielder was previously with the Lilywhites in 2011, and again from 2013-14.

Under Stephen Kenny, he won the Premier Division title and the EA Sports Cup. 

A vastly experienced player, Dubliner Ward has been at Bohemians since 2017, but has has also been on the books at UCD, Sligo Rovers and Derry City. 

He came on as a substitute during extra-time in the FAI Cup final against St Patrick’s Athletic, and provided an assist for the equalising goal before missing a penalty in the shootout as Stephen O’Donnell’s side triumphed. 

Ward will now link up with his former team-mate at Oriel Park. 

“I’m delighted to be back,” Ward told dundalkfc.com. “When I left in 2014 and Dundalk went on to have the success it did, I didn’t expect to ever be back but when I was given the opportunity, it was an easy decision.

“I know a lot of familiar faces around the club and I’m looking forward to seeing everyone in January.

“I had a great time at Bohs. I absolutely loved it there and had a great relationship with the supporters and the players.

“The club is in a great place under Keith Long and it was a tough decision to leave but it was one I think I needed to make to take another challenge somewhere else.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Dundalk boss O’Donnell added: “Keith has matured massively since he left the club in 2014 and went to Bohemians.

“He will be huge around the place in terms of his personality but I think people kind of sleep on Keith’s ability. He has talent that most players in this league just don’t have.

“If a game is tight, he can find a pass and unlock a team and he will add so much to us, on off the pitch. When he came on in the FAI Cup final he showed one or two moments of real quality.

“He is a striker’s dream and if you provide the movement, he will find you.”

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie