Dundalk announce the signing of Bohs attacking midfielder Ward

Keith Ward had been with Bohs since 2017. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DUNDALK HAVE CONFIRMED that Keith Ward has agreed to join the club for a third spell.

The 31-year-old attacking midfielder was previously with the Lilywhites in 2011, and again from 2013-14.

Under Stephen Kenny, he won the Premier Division title and the EA Sports Cup.

A vastly experienced player, Dubliner Ward has been at Bohemians since 2017, but has has also been on the books at UCD, Sligo Rovers and Derry City.

He came on as a substitute during extra-time in the FAI Cup final against St Patrick’s Athletic, and provided an assist for the equalising goal before missing a penalty in the shootout as Stephen O’Donnell’s side triumphed.

Ward will now link up with his former team-mate at Oriel Park.

“I’m delighted to be back,” Ward told dundalkfc.com. “When I left in 2014 and Dundalk went on to have the success it did, I didn’t expect to ever be back but when I was given the opportunity, it was an easy decision.

“I know a lot of familiar faces around the club and I’m looking forward to seeing everyone in January.

“I had a great time at Bohs. I absolutely loved it there and had a great relationship with the supporters and the players.

“The club is in a great place under Keith Long and it was a tough decision to leave but it was one I think I needed to make to take another challenge somewhere else.”

Dundalk FC is delighted to announce that Keith Ward has returned for a third spell at the club.https://t.co/p2SnElda8W — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) December 23, 2021

Dundalk boss O’Donnell added: “Keith has matured massively since he left the club in 2014 and went to Bohemians.

“He will be huge around the place in terms of his personality but I think people kind of sleep on Keith’s ability. He has talent that most players in this league just don’t have.

“If a game is tight, he can find a pass and unlock a team and he will add so much to us, on off the pitch. When he came on in the FAI Cup final he showed one or two moments of real quality.

“He is a striker’s dream and if you provide the movement, he will find you.”