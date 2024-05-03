Dundalk revival under King continues as they hold Shels to stalemate

Dundalk 0

Shelbourne 0

Niall Newberry reports from Oriel Park

IT’S FOUR MATCHES unbeaten for Dundalk in the Premier Division after they played out a scoreless draw with table-toppers Shelbourne.

For Damien Duff’s team, it represented a missed opportunity to pull away from the title-chasing pack – with Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Derry City all dropping points.

For Dundalk, it’s now a five straight clean sheets at home as they moved a point closer to safety in a game they totally dominated, barring a 15-minute spell towards the end.

Finishing off a good move for The Lilywhites in what was a strong start, Archie Davies sent a low cross which was blazed miles off target from close range by Koen Oostenbrink.

Shortly after that attempt, a cross from John Mountney eventually found its way inside the penalty area to Jamie Gullan, whose turn and shot was straight at Conor Kearns.

Advertisement

A blistering start for Noel King’s side continued when Scott High fired over the top of the crossbar from outside the box after the Shels rearguard had failed to deal with a corner.

After that, Daryl Horgan’s ball was met by the downward header of Mountney, but luckily for Kearns in the Shels goal, the Dundalk skipper’s effort was wide of the mark.

Gullan took a touch from the edge of the area before launching straight at Kearns, while Horgan’s header was easily dealt with by the Shels stopper just a matter of seconds later.

Ex-Lilywhite forward John Martin’s shot, which almost went out for a throw-in on 35 minutes, was Shels’ most noteworthy attempt of a dour opening half for the Dubliners.

Dundalk had a reasonable penalty claim waved away by referee Eoghan O’Shea five minutes before half-time after Gullan was pulled down inside the area by Paddy Barrett.

The second half didn’t start quite as explosively for the hosts, but they did produce long-range attempts through Robbie Benson’s errant drive, before Horgan demonstrated some trickery prior to firing down the throat of Kearns shortly past the hour-mark.

A neat lay-off from Mountney was hit first-time by Benson from outside the box – a good attempt which had Kearns at full stretch, as The Lilywhites pressed for a winning goal.

Oostenbrink was next to try his luck from similar range, however Kearns gathered safely.

Despite being second-best for the majority of the game, Shels finished strongly, as Tyreke Wilson’s free-kick sailed over the top of George Shelvey’s bar on 75 minutes.

The Dundalk keeper had to be alert two minutes from time when he saved well from substitute Sean Boyd, who seconds later came very close to turning home from Sean Farrell’s right-field cross before King’s men withstood five minutes of stoppage-time.

Dundalk: Shelvey; Davies, Johnson, Boyle, Bradshaw; Oostenbrink (Muller 84); Mountney (Durrant 77), High (O’Kane 90+3), Benson, Horgan; Gullan (Kenny 90+3).

Shelbourne: Kearns; Wilson, Barrett, Molloy, Ledwidge; Burt (Caffrey 75), Lunney (Williams 83), Coyle, Smith (Farrell 61); Jarvis, Martin (Boyd 61).

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea

Attendance: 2,806