Scottish League Cup winner joins Dundalk on loan

DUNDEE ATTACKER CAMMY Smith has joined Dundalk on loan, the Irish club have confirmed.

The 24-year-old Aberdeen native already has extensive first-team experience in Scotland.

He came through the ranks at his hometown club and made 76 league appearances for the Dons, in addition to picking up a League Cup winners’ medal with the club in 2014.

Towards the end of his time with Aberdeen, he had loan stints with St Mirren and Dundee United, joining the former on a permanent basis in 2017, before being named their Player of the Year for 2018.

The youngster then signed with Dundee United on a permanent basis in January 2019. He has appeared 12 times for the Scottish Championship side this season — though only one of those has been a league start — with his last appearance coming in a 1-0 win over Queen of the South in January.

Smith has already spent a week with Dundalk’s pre-season training squad in Spain, recently featuring a friendly against CFR Cluj, while he is expected to figure in tonight’s match against Crusaders in Belfast.

“I had a proper look at the lads and they had a proper look at me in Spain which was really good,” he told Dundalk’s official website. “I’m here now to work hard and try and get back enjoying my football.”

The ex-Scotland underage international is capable of playing both in midfield and up front, and was once described by former boss Craig Brown as the ‘Bergkamp of Aberdeen’.

“I like to chip in with goals and create chances so I’d like to think that I’ll add something at the top end of the field.”

Dundalk manager Vinny Perth added: “Cammy is an extremely talented player who can play in any of the three positions behind the striker. He is hard-working and an extremely technical player.

“He is on loan until the summer with a view to making it a permanent deal and we obviously hope that happens because it will mean he has had a good spell with us.”

