Thursday 25 March 2021
Dundalk sign 'attacking player of real quality' in South Korean winger

Han Jeongwoo is available to play for the Lilywhites in tomorrow night’s game against Finn Harps.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 25 Mar 2021, 5:10 PM
New Dundalk signing Han Jeongwoo.
Image: Harry Murphy/SPORTSFILE
Image: Harry Murphy/SPORTSFILE

DUNDALK ARE HOPING that the signing of a South Korean winger can boost the club’s profile in Asia.

The Lilywhites have completed a deal to bring in Han Jeongwoo, who was capped by his country up to U22 level.

“Han is an attacking player of real quality,” said manager Shane Keegan. “He has great energy, he has pace from a starting position, he likes a trick and he gives us something a little bit different.

“He’s left-footed and that opens up other tactical ideas that we’ll be able to implement. His fitness levels and work-rate have blown everybody out of the water and he’s someone that we’re really looking forward to working with.”

Han joins Dundalk after a spell with Suwon FC, where he was a member of a side that achieved promotion from K-League 2, South Korea’s second tier, last November. The 22-year-old previously had a spell in Kazakhstan’s Premier League with Kairat Almaty.

“I am very excited to be in Ireland for the first time in my life,” he said. “I hope I can do really well with my team-mates and I’m looking forward to training and playing with them.

“All players dream of playing in Europe, and when they see this news, Korean fans will be very surprised. I was in Kazakhstan before and now I’m in Ireland and I believe I have to prove myself here. I’ll show people I have the ability to survive in this league and to play in Europe.”

The newest addition to a cosmopolitan Dundalk squad – which now includes players from 10 different countries – is available to play in tomorrow’s Premier Division clash with Finn Harps at Oriel Park.

“Han is a very good player with a fantastic attitude and work ethic and we feel he will be a big asset to Dundalk FC,” said Jim Magilton, the club’s sporting director.

“His signing opens up a whole new avenue for the club to showcase and enhance our brand – as well as the League of Ireland’s – in Asia, which is something we are all very excited by at Oriel Park.”

Read next:

