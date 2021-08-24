Dundalk teenager joins Premier League newcomers

VAL ADEDOKUN has joined Premier League newcomers Brentford, Dundalk have confirmed.

The 18-year-old Irish underage international has signed for the English side on a three-year deal with the option of a further year.

The Lilywhites confirmed the news via their official Twitter account today and said that the fee was undisclosed.

Adedokun has impressed at underage level, and made nine senior appearances for Dundalk in total, with his debut coming against Shamrock Rovers in September last year.

The Irish-born defender initially played with Malahide United, before linking up with Dundalk in 2017.

The highly-rated teen will initially link up with Brentford’s B team and speaking in reaction to the news, their coach Neil MacFarlane told the club’s official website: “We’re really excited to bring Val to the Club. He is somebody who has played first-team football in Ireland, and he will come here with really good attributes.



“He is somebody with electric pace and he also has experience of playing higher up the pitch. We’re looking forward to working with him and helping him to improve over the next few years.



“One thing about playing football in Ireland is that you have to be able to deal with the basics of the game and you also have to be tough, and that upbringing will stand him in good stead as he looks to progress in his career.”

“I’m very proud of what I achieved with Dundalk,” said Adedokun. “I’m very thankful to everyone at the club who gave me the opportunity to play first-team football at a young age and that has helped me to mature on the pitch and off the pitch.

“I’m pleased to join Brentford,” he added. “It’s been a goal of mine to get across to England and play for a club like this. To get this opportunity is more than I could have dreamed of.”

Dundalk FC sporting director, Jim Magilton, said: “Val is such an exciting young talent who has emerged through our academy and into our first team this season. He has benefitted hugely from working with our senior group of players and coaching staff on a daily basis.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for him and I know that he will meet this new challenge head-on. He is going to a fantastic club and we look forward with great interest in seeing Val progress over the next few years and wish him every success for the future.”