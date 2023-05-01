O'Kane screamer seals Dundalk win over UCD

UCD 0

Dundalk 2

Paul Buttner reports from the UCD Bowl

TEENAGER RYAN O’KANE scored a goal of the month contender to seal Dundalk’s victory at the UCD Bowl.

Leading through John Martin’s first half strike and with UCD chasing the game late on, O’Kane struck in the 94th minute.

Collecting an Alfie Lewis pass, the 19-year-old got his head up and struck a stunning right-foot shot that arrowed into the net off the underside of the crossbar to add to his first goal of the season in Friday’s derby win over Drogheda United.

Advertisement

📽️ | The screamers keep coming!



A terrific hit from Ryan O'Kane to wrap up the three points for Stephen O'Donnell's team! 🔥



UCD 0-2 Dundalk #UCDDUN | #LOI pic.twitter.com/I372alx7HL — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) May 1, 2023

Back-to-back wins move Stephen O’Donnell’s Dundalk back up to fourth place in the table.

UCD remain three points adrift of Cork City at the bottom.

Despite a promising opening it was the 35th minute before the game sparked to life with Dundalk taking the lead.

The UCD marking was lax from O’Kane’s corner as Martin, fresh from his late winner which downed Drogheda, ghosted in completely unattended at the back post to score.

It was an hour before UCD finally worked Nathan Shepperd, Danny Norris finding a pocket of space on the left to bring a good save from the Dundalk goalkeeper down to his left.

Substitute Jake Doyle then spurned UCD’s best chance of an equaliser right on 90 minutes when shooting wide before O’Kane made sure of the three points for Dundalk with his moment of magic.

UCD: Moore; Osam, Keaney, Wells, Dempsey; Keane (Doyle, 74), Higgins (Gallagher, 54); Behan, Norris (Izekor, 84), Nolan (O’Connor, 84); Kinsella-Bishop (Clarke, 54).

Dundalk: Shepperd; Davies, Williams, Muller, Leahy; Lewis, Malley; Yli-Kokko (Hoban, 65), Tulloch (Doyle, 88), O’Kane; Martin (Benson, 65; Ward, 69).

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford).