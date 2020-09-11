Stunning strikes help Giovagnoli to first home win at Dundalk helm after Shels thriller

Greg Sloggett celebrates scoring what transpired to be the winning goal.

Greg Sloggett celebrates scoring what transpired to be the winning goal.

IT WAS A game consisting of a chaotic energy befitting of Dundalk’s last few months but last year’s champions gave new boss Fillipo Giovagnoli a winning start — and probably heart palpitations — following a thrilling 3-2 victory over Shelbourne at Oriel Park.

Two stunning goals — the first by Michael Duffy, the second by Greg Sloggett — on either side of a Brian Gartland header steered the hosts to all three points despite their relinquishing a 2-0 lead to strikes by Dan Byrne and their former player Georgie Poynton.

Sloggett’s powerful, long-range effort on the hour mark secured Dundalk’s first league victories in five attempts.

The Lilywhites dominated the opening 90 seconds which almost provided an opener for Chris Shields who fired over from the edge of the area, but it took only a few seconds more before they broke the deadlock.

Michael Duffy collected the ball on the left flank before making a trademark cut infield and letting rip from all of 30 yards, his shot whistling past Shels ‘keeper Colin McCabe into the far corner.

Dundalk’s second wasn’t long arriving: on 11 minutes, Stefan Colovic’s perfect corner found the head of Brian Gatland, whose downward header bounced past McCabe and found the same corner as Duffy’s earlier scorcher.

The hosts appeared to be well in control but they did receive a fair warning after they doubled their lead when Denzil Fernandes delivered a good cross towards Dayle Rooney, who couldn’t find the mark with his header despite finding a yard of space between Gartland and Andy Boyle.

Madness then ensued as Shels wiped out Dundalk’s lead in a matter of moments. Firstly, Poynton’s whipped free-kick from the left flank was steered home by Dan Byrne to drag the Dubliners back into the contest.

And the leveller followed just three minutes later with two former Dundalk men at the heart of it, and one of their goalscorers adjudged to have been at fault: Gartland was penalised for a push on Ciaran Kilduff inside the area and previous provider Poynton turned goalscorer as he converted from the spot.

After 23 minutes, it was 2-2.

Darragh Leahy had a chance saved by McCabe following the leveller and the sides exchanged long-range efforts between then and the break, with the visitors naturally growing into proceedings having turned the encounter on its head.

Dundalk, though, started the second half on the front foot.

Duffy came close but couldn’t convert Colovic’s cross from the right on the stretch, but his earlier goal was then matched in its spectacular nature by the strike which proved to be the winner.

Sloggett won the ball back himself in the final third, dispossessing Sean Quinn before rifling an unstoppable effort past McCabe as the clock ticked towards the hour.

The game then opened up majorly, with Dundalk’s Daniel Kelly and Shels’ Karl Sheppard spurning golden opportunities to make it 4-2 or 3-3 respectively.

Dundalk, however, had enough in the end, missing another couple of half-chances to put the game to bed but holding out for a 3-2 victory during their manager’s first home league game in charge.

“It is unbelievable this league, the game is never finished,” said Giovagnoli. “You have to fight until the end.

“I am happy for the performance and I am happy for the players.

“We are confident. We are working well”

Shels boss Ian Morris, meanwhile, was left to rue a missed opportunity, describing himself as “extremely frustrated.” He added: “I think we let them off the hook a little bit tonight.

“In the second half, we were the architects of our own downfall.”