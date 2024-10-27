Dublin Marathon winners cross the line with new national record set by Dundrum runner

THE DUBLIN MARATHON has seen its winners cross the line, with Hiko Tonosa claiming third place and setting a new national record.

The 29-year-old, of Dundrum South Dublin Athletics Club, finished with a time of 2:09:41.

Hiko Tonosa takes 3rd place overall & claims the Irish National Marathon title in an incredible time of 2:09:41 .. a NEW NATIONAL RECORD 🎉🎉 #IrishLifeDublinMarathon #PowerOfSupport pic.twitter.com/nlz96np1lg — Irish Life Dublin Marathon (@dublinmarathon) October 27, 2024

The marathon kicked off at 8:45am this morning on Lesson Street Lower. Over 20,000 took part in the event this year, with actor Colin Farrell among many fundraising for good causes.

Both the national record and the course record for women were broken by entrants this year.

Top three men

Kenyan athlete Moses Kemei was the first runner to cross the line today, with a time of 2:08:47 – narrowly beating out Abebaw Desalew from Ethiopia, who finished with a time of 2:09:24.

Only 18 seconds later, Dundrum South Dublin AC’s Hiko Tonosa crossed the line with a time of 2:09:42 that earned him the title of the new national record holder.

Our Top 3 Men at the Irish Life Dublin Marathon 🏆🎉



1️⃣ Moses Kemei - Kenya - 2:08:47



2️⃣ Abebaw Desalew - Ethiopia - 2:09:24



3️⃣ Hiko Tonosa - Ireland - 2:09:42#IrishLifeDublinMarathon #PowerOfSupport pic.twitter.com/BPQIWjwWU2 — Irish Life Dublin Marathon (@dublinmarathon) October 27, 2024

Top three women

The top three women overall at the marathon all hail from Ethiopia. Asmirach Nega set a new course record as she finished with a time of 2:24:13. Sorome Negash finished with a time of 2:24:45, while Grete Dukale crossed the line after 2:28:29.

The top three women at the Irish Life Dublin Marathon. Irish Life Dublin Marathon Irish Life Dublin Marathon

Top three women nationally

Nationally, Ann Marie McGlynn came in first in the category with a time of 2:34:04. Aoife Kilgallon finished with a time of 2:35:36, and Grace Lynch crossed the line with a time of 2:36:09.

The top three women nationally at the marathon today. Irish Life Dublin Marathon Irish Life Dublin Marathon

Top three men nationally

After the new national record holder, Hiko Tonosa, who finished with a time of 2:09:42, came Ryan Creech in the National Marathon Championships, with a time of 2:13:49. In third place came William Mansell, with a time of 2:14:23.

The top three men nationally at the marathon today, Irish Life Dublin Marathon Irish Life Dublin Marathon

Wheelchair

Scotland’s Sean Frame completed the marathon with a time of 1:45:13, claiming first place in the wheelchair category.

Scotland's Sean Frame crosses the line earlier today. Irish Life Dublin Marathon Irish Life Dublin Marathon

Written by Emma Hickey and posted on TheJournal.ie