Advertisement
More Stories
New national record holder Hiko Tonosa. Irish Life Dublin Marathon
FreeCrossing the line

Dublin Marathon winners cross the line with new national record set by Dundrum runner

Dundrum South Dublin AC’s Hiko Tonosa crossed the line with a time of 2:09:42 that earned him the title of the new national record holder.
4.43pm, 27 Oct 2024
272

THE DUBLIN MARATHON has seen its winners cross the line, with Hiko Tonosa claiming third place and setting a new national record. 

The 29-year-old, of Dundrum South Dublin Athletics Club, finished with a time of 2:09:41. 

The marathon kicked off at 8:45am this morning on Lesson Street Lower. Over 20,000 took part in the event this year, with actor Colin Farrell among many fundraising for good causes

Both the national record and the course record for women were broken by entrants this year.

Top three men

Kenyan athlete Moses Kemei was the first runner to cross the line today, with a time of 2:08:47 – narrowly beating out Abebaw Desalew from Ethiopia, who finished with a time of 2:09:24.

Only 18 seconds later, Dundrum South Dublin AC’s Hiko Tonosa crossed the line with a time of 2:09:42 that earned him the title of the new national record holder.

Top three women

The top three women overall at the marathon all hail from Ethiopia. Asmirach Nega set a new course record as she finished with a time of 2:24:13. Sorome Negash finished with a time of 2:24:45, while Grete Dukale crossed the line after 2:28:29.

image The top three women at the Irish Life Dublin Marathon. Irish Life Dublin Marathon Irish Life Dublin Marathon

Top three women nationally

Nationally, Ann Marie McGlynn came in first in the category with a time of 2:34:04. Aoife Kilgallon finished with a time of 2:35:36, and Grace Lynch crossed the line with a time of 2:36:09.

image The top three women nationally at the marathon today. Irish Life Dublin Marathon Irish Life Dublin Marathon

Top three men nationally

After the new national record holder, Hiko Tonosa, who finished with a time of 2:09:42, came Ryan Creech in the National Marathon Championships, with a time of 2:13:49. In third place came William Mansell, with a time of 2:14:23.

image The top three men nationally at the marathon today, Irish Life Dublin Marathon Irish Life Dublin Marathon

Wheelchair

Scotland’s Sean Frame completed the marathon with a time of 1:45:13, claiming first place in the wheelchair category.

image Scotland's Sean Frame crosses the line earlier today. Irish Life Dublin Marathon Irish Life Dublin Marathon

Written by Emma Hickey and posted on TheJournal.ie

Author
The 42
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie