More Stories
Dan Sheridan/INPHO
FreeBack in action

Fit-again Dupont returns to France team to face Ireland

Matthieu Jalbert will start at fly-half with Romain Ntamack out injured.
10.45am, 3 Feb 2026
6

STAR FRANCE SCRUM-half Antoine Dupont will make his return to the team to face Ireland in the Six Nations after head coach Fabien Galthie named him as captain.

Dupont has not played for France since tearing his cruciate knee ligament against Ireland in March during last year’s Six Nations tournament.

The 29-year-old made his competitive return after eight months out for club side Toulouse in November.

Anthony Jelonch is given the nod at No 8 with Gregory Alldritt dropped from the squad, while Theo Attissogbe comes in at right wing with France’s record try-scorer Damian Penaud axed over defensive concerns.

Matthieu Jalbert will start at fly-half for Thursday’s game with Dupont’s Toulouse half-back partner Romain Ntamack out injured.

Dorian Aldegheri will start at tight-head prop with Uini Atonio forced to retire after suffering a heart-attack last week, and Regis Montagne on the bench.

France

15. Thomas Ramos (Toulouse)
14. Theo Attissogbe (Pau)
13. Nicolas Depoortere (Bordeaux-Begles)
12. Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux-Begles)
11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey (Bordeaux-Begles)
10. Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles)
9. Antoine Dupont (Toulouse – captain)

1. Jean-Baptiste Gros (Toulon)
2. Julien Marchand (Toulouse)
3. Dorian Aldegheri (Toulouse)
4. Charles Ollivon (Toulon)
5. Mickael Guillard (Lyon)
6. Francois Cros (Toulouse)
7. Oscar Jegou (La Rochelle)
8. Anthony Jelonch (Toulouse)

Replacements:

  • 16. Peato Mauvaka (Toulouse)
  • 17. Rodrigue Neti (Toulouse)
  • 18. Regis Montagne (Clermont)
  • 19. Hugo Auradou (Pau)
  • 20. Emmanuel Meafou (Toulouse)
  • 21. Lenni Nouchi (Montpellier)
  • 22. Baptiste Serin (Toulon)
  • 23. Kalvin Gourgues (Toulouse)

Related Reads
Cian Prendergast starts for Ireland alongside his brother Sam
England captain Itoje on bench for Six Nations opener, Arundell named to start
Ryan and the Irish pack ready themselves for battle with les Bleus

– © AFP 2026

Author
View 6 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
6 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie