Dupont, Villière start for France against Wales, Penaud misses out with Covid

FRANCE SKIPPER ANTOINE Dupont has overcome a training ground stinger to be named in the starting XV to face Wales in the Six Nations in Cardiff on Friday [KO 8pm, RTÉ 2].

But winger Damian Penaud misses out after testing positive for Covid-19, his place taken by the free-scoring Gabin Villière, who sat out the Scotland win through injury.

Dupont left Tuesday’s training with his left arm bandaged and an ice pack wrapped round it, the 26-year-old scrum-half forced to leave the session early after coming off worse in contact with a fellow squad member.

The world player of the year, who had his elbow and biceps treated on the sidelines, has been crucial to France’s current successful run: the team has notched up three wins from three matches and are bidding for their first Grand Slam since 2010, the last time they won the title.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇫🇷 Voici 𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐫𝐞 𝐞́𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐞 pour affronter le Pays de Galles vendredi soir à Cardiff !



Rendez-vous à 21h sur @France2tv ! 💪🔥 #GALFRA #XVdeFrance #NeFaisonsXV pic.twitter.com/BSYpZSClPt — France Rugby (@FranceRugby) March 9, 2022

France coach Fabien Galthié named Villière, scorer of a hat-trick of tries in the 37-10 opening win over Italy and star of the 30-24 victory over Ireland, in place of Penaud, with Yoram Moefana retaining the other wing spot.

Moefana had stepped in after Villière missed the 36-17 rout of Scotland with a facial injury.

Villière is the sole change from that run-out in Murrayfield.

Dupont is joined at half-back by Toulouse teammate Romain Ntmack, with Gael Fickou and Jonathan Danty in midfield, Yoram Moefana on the other wing and Melvyn Jaminet at full-back.

The pack is unaltered, New Zealand-born Uini Atonio and Cyril Baille propping up hooker Julien Marchand while Cameron Woki and South African-born Paul Willemse are named in the second row.

Anthony Jelonch, Gregory Alldritt and Francois Cros form an ultra-competitive backrow.

Prop Mohamed Haouas comes in for Demba Bamba among the replacements, Galthié going for a four-three forwards-backs split, with Toulouse winger Matthis Lebel named at the expense of Toulon lock Romain Taofifenua, the second squad member to test positive for coronavirus.

France (v Wales)

15. Melvyn Jaminet

14. Yoram Moefana

13. Gael Fickou

12. Jonathan Danty

11. Gabin Villière

10. Romain Ntamack

9. Antoine Dupont (captain)

1. Cyril Baille

2. Julien Marchand

3. Uini Atonio

4. Cameron Woki

5. Paul Willemse

6. Francois Cros

7. Anthony Jelonch

8. Gregory Alldritt

Replacements:

16. Peato Mauvaka

17. Jean-Baptiste Gros

18. Mohamed Haouas

19. Thibaud Flament

20. Dylan Cretin

21. Maxime Lucu

22. Thomas Ramos

23. Matthis Lebel

– © AFP 2022

