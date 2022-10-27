'One of the best so far' - Irish goalkeeper the hero as Durham stun Manchester United

Naoisha McAloon: 'I'm just delighted. Buzzing for the team, buzzing for all the fans that came out.'

IRISH GOALKEEPER NAOISHA McAloon ranks Durham’s monumental win over Manchester United as “up there” in her footballing moments to date.

McAloon was the penalty shoot-out hero last night as Championship outfit Durham stunned Women’s Super League heavyweights United in the Continental Cup.

The Dubliner saved two spot kicks — from star duo Millie Turner and Maya Le Tissier — in front of a sell-out crowd at Maiden Castle, and the hosts sealed a coveted bonus point after twice coming from behind in normal time to secure a 2-2 draw.

Saoirse Noonan also played her part for Durham, introduced as an 80th-minute substitute, but unfortunately the Cork striker was forced off through injury before the final whistle.

Durham had to finish the game with a player less as a result, but that didn’t stop Sarah Robson sending the game to penalties at the very death.

The homework 𝗽𝗮𝗶𝗱-𝗼𝗳𝗳 ✏️@naoishamcaloon (ft. some special guests) reflects on last night's penalty heroics 🙌 pic.twitter.com/P0Lm1fBypY — Durham Women FC (@DurhamWFC) October 27, 2022

“I’m just delighted,” McAloon, who joined the club from Peamount United in January, said afterwards. “Buzzing for the team, buzzing for all the fans that came out. Just delighted really, it was a brilliant performance.

“It just shows the heart and desire that we have for this club. We give everything, 100%, we fight until the end, and it paid off today.

“I’m delighted I could just do my part for the team. During the week, we had a look over it. We were well prepared and I’m glad Brassey [Stephen Brass, goalkeeping coach] kept me in there as well.”

Asked where it ranks in terms of footballing moments for the 23-year-old shot-stopper, she said: “Definitely up there. Definitely one of the best so far. Hopefully more to come.

“Back to work now.”

What a night, so proud of all the girls and @naoishamcaloon with the big saves https://t.co/Jf7C7RNgrd — Saoirse Noonan (@saoirse_noonan) October 26, 2022

LITTLE DURHAM HAVE DONE IT AGAIN!! 💙 pic.twitter.com/ueIID1XzW2 — Durham Women FC (@DurhamWFC) October 26, 2022

McAloon earned her first call-up to Vera Pauw’s Ireland squad ahead of the June qualifier against Georgia, though there’s stiff competition in the goalkeeping department with the excellent Courtney Brosnan the number one of late.

Brosnan’s Everton also won on penalties in the Conti Cup last night, though England youngster Emily Ramsey played in goal with Brosnan preferred in WSL action so far this season. The Toffees edged out fellow top-flight side Aston Villa — home to the injured Ruesha Littlejohn — in the shoot-out which followed their 1-1 draw.

Elsewhere in the competition, there was joy for Liverpool’s Irish contingent as they beat Leicester City 4-0, while Manchester City were 6-0 winners over Blackburn Rovers.

Megan Campbell’s masterful long throw-ins paid dividends through her 46-minute showing for the Reds, while Niamh Fahey was introduced as a second-half substitute. Leanne Kiernan is also on the books on Merseyside, though currently out injured.

Mary Fowler — the Irish-eligible wonderkid we’ll be hearing plenty about next summer, as she lines out for Australia in the Girls In Green’s World Cup group — was at the double for City.

30 years after @MarcoVanBasten became the first man to score four goals in a @ChampionsLeague group stage match, @samkerr1 becomes the first woman to score four goals in a @UWCL group stage match. #CHEVLL pic.twitter.com/H5x9z2TDo1 — Asif Burhan (@AsifBurhan) October 26, 2022

And in Europe, Chelsea enjoyed an historic Champions League night as they stormed to an 8-0 hammering of Albanian side Vllaznia. Sam Kerr scored four goals and Pernille Harder claimed a hat-trick.

The Blues had beaten Paris St Germain in their first group game and followed it up in emphatic fashion at Kingsmeadow against a club making their tournament debut this season.

Australian superstar Kerr has only scored once in the WSL so far this campaign, but completed her four-goal haul just after the hour mark before producing an emphatic back-flip celebration.

Harder also netted a treble of her own and Katerina Svitkova was the other to put her name on the scoresheet, while Guro Reiten finished the match with four assists on her 100th club appearance.

Chelsea, runners up in 2021, continued their impressive start to the campaign after failing to qualify from the group stages last season.

- Additional reporting from Press Association