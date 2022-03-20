Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 20 March 2022
Advertisement

Dusan Vlahovic's incredible campaign continues as Juve close in on Inter

The Serbia international has joined Lazio’s Ciro Immobile at the top of the scorers’ rankings with 21 this campaign.

By AFP Sunday 20 Mar 2022, 5:22 PM
1 hour ago 2,278 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5716315
Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus FC gestures during the Serie A football match.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus FC gestures during the Serie A football match.
Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus FC gestures during the Serie A football match.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

PAULO DYBALA and Dusan Vlahovic struck in the first half as Juventus put their Champions League woes behind them to consolidate fourth place in Serie A on Sunday with a 2-0 win over basement club Salernitana.

Days after their 3-0 European humiliation to Villarreal, Juventus kept their push to recapture the Serie A title alive with a win which moves them one point behind champions Inter Milan who are third and were held 1-1 at home against Fiorentina on Saturday.

Leaders AC Milan have a three-point advantage on Napoli with Juve seven points off top spot.

Massimiliano Allegri’s Juve stretched their unbeaten league run to 16 matches and have an opportunity to move third when they host Inter Milan in their next game after the international break.

Vlahovic teed up Dybala to open the scoring after five minutes in Turin for the Argentine’s first goal in two months on the eve of resuming laborious negotiations for a possible contract extension.

The Argentinian, out of the contract in June, only returned after several weeks out with a thigh and hip injury in the late stages of the loss to Villarreal.

This time he played just under an hour and came off to a standing ovation from the fans at the Juventus Stadium.

Vlahovic got his head to a Mattia De Sciglio cross just before the half-hour to close down the game, and join Lazio’s Ciro Immobile at the top of the scorers’ rankings with 21 this campaign.

Captain Giorgio Chiellini returned from a calf problem less than a week before Italy’s World Cup qualifying play-offs.

For Salernitana, Franck Ribery also returned for the last 20 minutes after missing the last two matches as a precaution for a slight head injury following a traffic accident.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The Frenchman did not change the direction of the match but participated in the best period for the team, who nearly pulled a goal back with a Federico Bonazzoli volley diverted by Wojciech Szczesny midway through the second half.

Roma host city rivals Lazio later in the fight for fifth place and the Europa League berths with sixth-placed Atalanta at Bologna.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie