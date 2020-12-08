BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Tuesday 8 December 2020
Advertisement

Ulster confirm attack coach Dwayne Peel to leave for Cardiff Blues next summer

The former Wales scrum-half has been in Ireland since 2017.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 8 Dec 2020, 9:44 AM
49 minutes ago 1,060 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5292062
Peel with Jacob Stockdale.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Peel with Jacob Stockdale.
Peel with Jacob Stockdale.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that attack coach Dwayne Peel will leave the province at the end of this season to take up a role with the Cardiff Blues.

The former Wales scrum-half has been a popular figure in Ulster since arriving in 2017 on an initial two-year contract that was subsequently extended by another two seasons.

Peel has been an integral part of Dan McFarland’s coaching set-up and his decision to return to Wales is a blow for the northern province, even if they expected Peel to move home at some stage.

Ulster say Peel will take up a senior assistant coach role at Pro14 side Cardiff Blues next season.

“Dwayne has been an excellent part of our coaching team and organisation for the past four years, and on a personal level has been a great support to me,” said Ulster boss McFarland. 

“As a proud Welshman, this is a great opportunity for him to return home and get back into the Wales coaching system. I, along with the wider Ulster organisation, thank Dwayne for his work and wish him all the very best for the future.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Peel underlined his intention to go out on a high with Ulster, who kick off their Heineken Champions Cup season against Toulouse on Friday.

“It has been a great privilege to coach this Ulster team,” said Peel.

“It was always in my plans to go back and coach in Welsh rugby at some point in my career and I feel this opportunity has come around at the right time for me and my family.

“We’ve still got six months to go until the end of the season however, and my full focus and commitment remain on being successful with Ulster.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie