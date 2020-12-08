Ulster confirm attack coach Dwayne Peel to leave for Cardiff Blues next summer

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that attack coach Dwayne Peel will leave the province at the end of this season to take up a role with the Cardiff Blues.

The former Wales scrum-half has been a popular figure in Ulster since arriving in 2017 on an initial two-year contract that was subsequently extended by another two seasons.

Peel has been an integral part of Dan McFarland’s coaching set-up and his decision to return to Wales is a blow for the northern province, even if they expected Peel to move home at some stage.

Ulster say Peel will take up a senior assistant coach role at Pro14 side Cardiff Blues next season.

“Dwayne has been an excellent part of our coaching team and organisation for the past four years, and on a personal level has been a great support to me,” said Ulster boss McFarland.

“As a proud Welshman, this is a great opportunity for him to return home and get back into the Wales coaching system. I, along with the wider Ulster organisation, thank Dwayne for his work and wish him all the very best for the future.”

Peel underlined his intention to go out on a high with Ulster, who kick off their Heineken Champions Cup season against Toulouse on Friday.

“It has been a great privilege to coach this Ulster team,” said Peel.

“It was always in my plans to go back and coach in Welsh rugby at some point in my career and I feel this opportunity has come around at the right time for me and my family.

“We’ve still got six months to go until the end of the season however, and my full focus and commitment remain on being successful with Ulster.”