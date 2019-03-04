Burnley boss insists half-time withdrawal of 'terrific' Hendrick was tactical

SEAN DYCHE HAS praised Jeff Hendrick for his recent performances with Burnley, adding that the substitution of the Republic of Ireland midfielder in Saturday’s defeat to Crystal Palace was purely a tactical decision.

Hendrick, who operated on the right side of midfield, made way for Icelandic winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson at half-time.

Burnley trailed 1-0 at the interval at Turf Moor following an own goal from Phil Bardsley. Michy Batshuayi and Wilfried Zaha increased Palace’s lead, before Ashley Barnes scored a late consolation goal for the hosts.

“There was an area on the pitch that we got into so many times on that side and we thought we could open that up with a more natural wide player, which is Johann,” Burnley manager Dyche said of his decision to withdraw Hendrick, as reported by the Lancashire Telegraph.

“But Jeff has done so, so well for us. He has earned the right to be playing. We were trying to change the feel of it and trying to affect it from the bench.

“Jeff has worked ever so hard and we ask a lot of Jeff. He has been terrific for us.”

Hendrick has made eight consecutive Premier League starts for Burnley, who sit five points above the relegation zone.

