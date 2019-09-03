This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Dundalk winger Dylan Connolly to spend the season on loan at Bradford City

The 24-year-old Dubliner has made a temporary move away from League One side AFC Wimbledon.

By The42 Team Tuesday 3 Sep 2019, 3:55 PM
50 minutes ago 714 Views No Comments
Dylan Connolly at AFC Wimbledon.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Dylan Connolly at AFC Wimbledon.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland U21 international Dylan Connolly has joined League Two club Bradford City on loan from AFC Wimbledon until the end of the season.

Connolly will go in search of regular game-time at Valley Parade, having been restricted to three substitute appearances for the Dons in League One so far in the 2019-20 campaign.

“Dylan is a very quick and exciting winger, who loves to take on defenders,” Bradford City manager Gary Bowyer told the club’s official website. “He wanted to join us straight away and it all happened very quickly.”

The 24-year-old moved to Wimbledon in January after an 18-month spell with Dundalk. He made a dream start to life with the London club, producing a man-of-the-match performance in their shock FA Cup victory over Premier League outfit West Ham United.

Having had spells with Bohemians and Shelbourne earlier in his career, Connolly spent a year at Ipswich Town before returning to the League of Ireland to join Bray Wanderers. He was then signed by Stephen Kenny at Dundalk in June 2017.

At Bradford, Connolly joins an Irish contingent that includes defenders Anthony and Paudie O’Connor (no relation), and midfielder Jamie Devitt. Eoin Doyle is also on the club’s books but is currently on loan at Swindon Town.

The Bantams, who were relegated from League One in April, have picked up eight points from their first six games of this season, which leaves them in 12th place in League Two.

The42 Team

