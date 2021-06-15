Ex-Dundalk winger Dylan Connolly snapped up by League Two side

NORTHAMPTON TOWN HAVE announced the signing of Irish winger Dylan Connolly.

The 26-year-old Dubliner has signed a two-year deal with the League Two club, having rejected the offer of a contract extension to remain at St Mirren.

Connolly has been plying his trade in the UK since January 2019, when AFC Wimbledon signed him from Dundalk. He previously had spells with Bray Wanderers, Shelbourne and Bohemians, as well as being on the books at Ipswich Town.

Following a period on loan at Bradford City, he joined St Mirren last August and made 39 appearances in all competitions for the Scottish Premiership club.

“Dylan is a wide player with a lot of pace,” said Northampton Town manager Jon Brady. “He is direct, he takes on defenders and can deliver good quality balls into the area.

“Dylan is a good age with a lot of experience of both League One and League Two, as well as playing in Scotland, and we believe he is the type of player who supporters will enjoy watching and can have them on the edge of their seats. He has that spark to his game.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“I think it’s particularly important to have options in the squad in the attacking areas to help you play with a high level of energy and intensity. I know he had other options from other clubs so we are very pleased to welcome Dylan to the club.”